Coco Gauff and Serena Williams run into each other, turn heads in glamorous outfits at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Coco Gauff posed alongside her idol Serena Williams in a breathtaking picture taken at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025. While the former was making her debut at the event, the latter has graced the award function with her presence on many occasions.

Ad

Gauff arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in an ethereal customized yellow gown from Miu Miu, turning up the glam quotient of the evening. She embellished her look for the day with beautiful earrings and a gold Rolex.

Williams entered the Vanity Fair party in a striking off-shoulder black gown with a stunning pendant necklace and dazzling earrings complementing her attire.

The two generation-defining American tennis stars met up at the star-studded party and posed together for a picture. Coco Gauff later took to X (formerly Twitter) to post the aforementioned picture of herself posing together with her idol, also using the goat emoji in her caption, seemingly indicating that the 23-time Grand Slam champion is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

Ad

Trending

"With the 🐐 Serena Williams," Gauff captioned.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The coveted Vanity Fair party also boasted the presence of some of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood including the big winners of the night Adrien Brody (Best Actor winner) and Mikey Madison (Best Actress winner). Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Ana de Armas, and other superstars were also at the party.

However, the tennis world was not left behind as it also marked its presence at the event with the likes of Coco Gauff, Serena Williams, and Aryna Sabalenka turning up. Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian also reacted to Williams' 'glamourous' look at the party.

Ad

"It was a lot" - Coco Gauff opens up about getting glammed up for Oscars 2025

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff was interviewed by popular comedian and the 'Chicken Shop Date' creator Amelia Dimoldenberg at the 2025 Oscars, where she talked about her preparation for her looks.

Ad

"It was a lot. Hair, makeup, the whole do. I play tennis, so I'm not used to this glam, but it's nice to get dressed for the day," Gauff said.

Dimoldenberg also highlighted the similarity in the competitiveness between the movie industry and the tennis world. She then asked if she was a competitive person to which the 20-year-old responded:

"Definitely. But more like when it comes to on-court stuff. Off the court, I mean like, board games and stuff, of course. Uno, I get into a lot of fights for that, but this, I'm just here for the vibes, just enjoying it and just trying to take it all in."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff's stunning Oscars look also drew reactions from her parents and Jalen Sera. She will head off to Indian Wells next, where she is slated to be the third seed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas