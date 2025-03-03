Aryna Sabalenka turns heads at Vanity Fair Oscar Party, poses with Paris Hilton at the event

Aryna Sabalenka recently attended the prestigious 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. She was spotted mingling with American media personality and socialite Paris Hilton

The party took place following the conclusion of the 97th Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2. The Oscars, which is presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), celebrated some of the brilliant films released in 2024.

After the Academy Awards, Vanity Fair's editor-in-chief, Radhika Jones, hosted an exclusive party for the star-studded attendees. This marked the 31st year of the party and it was held in a stunning space designed by Basil Walter and Will Cooper in Beverly Hills, located between the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and City Hall.

Among the notable guests at the Vanity Fair Party were tennis stars Serena Williams and Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian was seen attending the event wearing a chic brown crocheted gown paired with a leather jacket draped over her shoulders. She accessorized with minimal jewelry, a stylish clutch in hand, and a pair of sunglasses to complete her look.

Sabalenka was also captured striking poses with Paris Hilton and American journalist Katherine Anne Couric at the party.

On the tennis side of things, this season Aryna Sabalenka won a title at the 2025 Brisbane International, finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open and had early exits at the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Aryna Sabalenka will next compete at Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka will next compete at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. She is the top seed this year and will begin her campaign in the second round after being granted a first round bye.

In 2024, Aryna Sabalenka was seeded second and she triumphed over Peyton Stearns 6-7(2), 6-2, 7-6(6) and Emma Raducanu 6-3, 7-5 in the second and third rounds, respectively, before falling to Emma Navarro 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 in the fourth round.

The World No. 1's best results at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in California came in the doubles event in 2019 when she partnered with Elise Mertens and went on to clinch the title. The duo overcame opponents like Kristina Mladenovic - Tímea Babos, Raquel Atawo - Katarina Srebotnik, Kaitlyn Christian - Asia Muhammad, and Gabriela Dabrowski - Xu Yifan to secure their spot in the final.

In the championship match, Sabalenka and Mertens emerged victorious against the top-seeded pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6–3, 6–2 to win the 2019 women's doubles tennis title at the Indian Wells Open.

On the other hand, Sabalenka's best showing in singles came in 2023 when she defeated the likes of Evgeniya Rodina, Lesia Tsurenko, Barbora Krejcikova, Coco Gauff, and Maria Sakkari to reach the final. She finished as the runner-up after falling to Elena Rybakina in the championship match.

