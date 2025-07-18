Coco Gauff receives notable mention from men's tennis star for contribution to women's sports

Coco Gauff was recently named by Taylor Fritz as his pick for the sportswoman who inspires him most these days. Gauff, the WTA No. 2, has only won one title so far this year, but it was a significant one, as she won her second singles Major crown at the 2025 French Open. She finished the 2024 season on a high as well, securing the coveted year-end WTA Finals title.

Fritz, the fourth-ranked player in men's singles tennis, was in attendance for the 2025 ESPY Awards at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, where Coco Gauff won the award for Best Tennis Player. Here, the 10-time ATP Tour-level singles titlist was asked by Sportsish to name 'one woman in sport inspiring him right now'. In response, the 27-year-old simply said:

"Coco"

The WTA No. 2 won the Best Tennis Player ESPY last year as well, along with the Best Female Athlete ESPY.

Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz aren't just compatriots; they share a friendly bond as well. They've also been doubles partners. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Gauff and Fritz paired up to play mixed doubles representing the USA and finished as quarterfinalists. They teamed up once more at this year's United Cup, where the duo spearheaded Team USA's charge to the title.

Gauff and Fritz's most recent competitive, on-court campaigns though, were contrasting to say the least.

Coco Gauff featured in one of Wimbledon 2025's biggest upsets; Taylor Fritz made deep run at grass Major

Coco Gauff in action at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

After the euphoric high of her title triumph at Roland Garros, Coco Gauff had a humbling experience on this year's European grasscourt swing. In the buildup to Wimbledon, the two-time Grand Slam winner participated at the Berlin Tennis Open, where she slumped to a chastening 3-6, 3-6 loss to Wang Xinyu in her opening match at the WTA 500 event.

Next, at SW19, an even more brutal blow awaited the 21-year-old, as she was shockingly bundled out of the prestigious grass Major in the very first round by Dayana Yastremska. Gauff is currently preparing for this year's North American summer hardcourt swing.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz had a memorable Wimbledon Championships on the men's side. The 2024 US Open runner-up reached the last four of the grass Major for the first time in his career. He even gave 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz a tough fight in the semis. The Spaniard though, ultimately proved too hot for Fritz to handle.

