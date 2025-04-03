Coco Gauff receives touching message from father Corey for launching own business at 21

Coco Gauff's father Corey responded to the World No. 3 launching her own management firm. The 21-year-old announced the launch of "Coco Gauff Enterprises" on social media.

Ad

The American stated that her venture reflected her passion for making in impact in and beyond tennis.

"Today I am thrilled to announce the launch of Coco Gauff Enterprises, a reflects my passion for making an impact, not just in tennis, but in business, philantrophy and beyond," she wrote on Instagram.

Gauff's father Corey reacted to this by lauding her.

Ad

Trending

"Great courage and spirit proud of you onward and upwards," he wrote.

Coco Gauff's father's comment on her Instagram post (Image Source: Instagram)

The 21-year-old's mother also lauded her on launching her venture, stating:

Ad

"May God continue to order your steps and protect you. Amen."

On the tennis side of things, Gauff most recently competed at the Miami Open, where she was the third seed. The American thrashed Sofia Kenin 6-0, 6-0 before beating 28th seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-4 to reach the fourth round, where she lost 4-6, 4-6 to Magda Linette. She currently has 13 wins out of 18 matches so far in the 2025 season.

Ad

Coco Gauff's statement on launching Coco Gauff enterprises

Coco Gauff in action at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

On her Instagram post marking the launch of her venture, Gauff added that building this would allow her to take full control of her career while also creating opportunities allowing to grow as an athlete and beyond.

Ad

"I'm excited to build something that allows me to take full ownership of my career while also creating opportunities that extend beyond myself as I grow as an athlete entrepreneur, and changemaker.

Coco Gauff is currently taking a short break from tennis but she will return to action during the European clay-court season. The 21-year-old is scheduled to compete at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, which will commence on April 14. This will be her fourth appearance in the WTA 500 event, with her best performance coming last year, when she was seeded third.

Gauff beat compatriot Sachia Vickery 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to book her place in the quarterfinals, where she lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(6) to eventual runner-up Marta Kostyuk. Before this, she suffered second and opening round exits at the tournament in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback