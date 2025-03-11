Coco Gauff reveals Jessica Pegula and Ben Shelton to be the 'worst texters' on tour, shares amusing anecdotes

Coco Gauff recently labelled compatriots Jessica Pegula and Ben Shelton as the 'worst texters' on tour. She made this hilarious accusation during the post-match interview after her win against Maria Sakkari at the ongoing Indian Wells Masters.

Speaking with Prakash Amritraj of Tennis Channel following her win, Gauff disclosed fellow Americans Jessica Pegula and Ben Shelton as the 'worst texters' stating that they never respond to messages.

When asked about who she thought were the 'best and worst texters' on tour, Gauff said:

"Worst, probably, Jess and Ben are probably tied for first. It got to the point where I was like Jess, that was weird cuz she invited me out and didn't respond and I was like, okay. Ben, usually, like you invite him and he probably won't respond and then when you do something without him, then next day he's like, 'okay, so, what are we doing', and it's like, okay, you should have responded. Yeah, so, I would say those two are tied for first and then best texter, definitely, Chris Eubanks," Gauff said.

Last month at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Gauff had called out Jessica Pegula for not responding to her texts. The 20-year-old revealed that the latter, despite inviting Gauff to a movie night, didn't text back.

Coco Gauff & Ben Shelton penned heartwarming messages for Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze for her sweet gesture

Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton have reached the fourth round of their Indian Wells Masters campaign, following their wins against Maria Sakkari and Karen Khachanov, respectively. Amid the ongoing tournament, they responded to a sweet gesture from Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, who sent them gifts from her brand.

Sharing the photo of the gifts she received, Coco Gauff wrote:

"Thank you @dairyboy & @paigelorenze 🩷🩷🩷🩷 I love me a good oversized sweatshirt, tote, & hat combo !!"

After her, Shelton shared a video on his Instagram story, admitting that while he may not be the intended audience for Lorenze's brand, he loved the 'dope' sweatshirts.

"I don't think I'm the normal demographic who would be wearing Dairy Boy, I gotta say this might be one of the doper pullover, hoodie, sweatshirt that we've got at the tournament. Vintage. It's kind of dope," Shelton said

Coco Gauff will take on Belinda Bencic on Tuesday, March 11, whereas Ben Shelton will face Brandon Nakashima on Thursday, in his bid to reach the quarterfinals.

