American tennis sensation Coco Gauff recently disclosed that she met her coach Diego Moyano, a former tennis professional from Argentina, by chance five years ago.

Moyano started working with Gauff at the start of the 2022 season. Under his tutelage, the teenager had a fantastic season. She reached her maiden Grand Slam singles final and her second Grand Slam doubles final at the French Open. She also entered the top 5 of the singles rankings and became the World No. 1 in doubles in 2022. To finish off her brilliant campaign, Gauff made her first appearance at the WTA Finals.

The 18-year-old recently took to TikTok to share a random sunset photo she took five years ago, in 2017, and pointed out that she accidentally captured a man's head. She then revealed that the man in the picture was her current coach, Diego Moyano.

"Lowkey freaked out when I saw this. Everything really is connected. And I didn't really know him at that time and he was only coaching with men then too," Gauff wrote in the video's caption.

"2022 was great on and off the court" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff pictured during a press conference at the 2023 ASB Classic.

Coco Gauff recently told the Tennis Channel that her 2022 season was "great" on and off the court as she became an adult, voted for the first time, and obtained her driver's license but lost it on her birthday.

"2022 was great on and off the court. I am a legal adult now. I voted for the first time and I got my driver's license. I lost it too on my birthday," Gauff said.

Gauff went on to remark that she was "so happy" to reach her first Major final at Roland-Garros and that it was an experience that will motivate her to do better in the future.

"Pretty much upward from there. Walking to the net, I just felt so happy and then the award ceremony during the final, I was very emotional. But then sadness and happiness, I think that's a moment in my life that will shape me to be better," Coco Gauff said.

The American has made an impressive start to her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She defeated Tatjana Maria and Sofia Kenin in the first two rounds to set up a quarterfinal clash with China's Zhu Lin.

Poll : 0 votes