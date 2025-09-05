Coco Gauff's boyfriend Jalen Sera shows his support with uplifting message days after her US Open heartbreak

Coco Gauff’s boyfriend, Jalen Sera, shared an encouraging message after she expressed gratitude for her fourth-round run at the 2025 US Open. Naomi Osaka stopped the American from progressing in New York.Gauff shared an image on Instagram, in which she is seemingly entering the Arthur Ashe Stadium with fans in the background trying to get a glimpse of her. She captioned the post:&quot;thank you nyc🙏🏾🙏🏾 we keep building&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer boyfriend, Sera, commented:&quot;Upwards and onwards&quot;Coco Gauff's boyfriend's comment on her Instagram postGauff recently hired biomechanical expert Gavin MacMillan to help her with her service game. There were signs of improvement in New York, but there's still a long way to go for Gauff, who leads the tour in double faults. She got the better of Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets before picking up straight-set wins against Donna Vekic and Magdalena Frech. In the fourth round, she was outclassed by two-time champion Naomi Osaka. Gauff was notably ambushed by paparazzi outside her hotel with her boyfriend after her US Open exit.Coco Gauff opened up about how her boyfriend Jalen Sera helps her process a lossCoco Gauff at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyCoco Gauff has long hinted at being in a relationship, dropping clues like showing off the infinity necklace her boyfriend gave her, but she kept his identity private. That changed earlier in 2025 during a BOSE promo video when she confirmed her two-year relationship with Atlanta-based artist Jalen Sera.Their connection runs deep as Sera attended school in Atlanta, where Gauff’s mom taught him in fourth grade. In a recent exclusive interview with E! News, the World No. 3 opened up about how her boyfriend comforts her after a loss.&quot;Honestly, after a good match, I just talk to my boyfriend, my friends, everyone, cause I’m in a good mood. When I lose, I would say just my boyfriend ’cause he is the only one that can take me and my mood after a loss,&quot; Coco Gauff said.Gauff shared that her boyfriend often reminds her to &quot;trust the process&quot; and focus on what she has already achieved rather than being overly critical. She admitted she can be hard on herself, but with encouragement from him, her parents, and her team, she works on staying positive.In 2025, Gauff holds a 38-13 record, boosted by an exceptional clay season. She reached the finals of the Madrid Open and the Italian Open before winning the French Open.