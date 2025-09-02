Coco Gauff & boyfriend Jalen ambushed by paparazzi outside their hotel in NY after brutal US Open exit

Coco Gauff's US Open run came to an end after suffering defeat to Naomi Osaka in the round of 16. After the defeat, she and her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, were ambushed by the paparazzi while they were leaving their hotel room in New York.At the 2025 US Open, Gauff enjoyed wins over Ajla Tomljanovic, Donna Vekic and Magdalena Frech to reach the round of 16. She was then defeated by Osaka with a score of 6-3, 6-2. Due to her busy schedule and prior commitments, she did not compete in the US Open mixed doubles championships.Gauff and her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, an artist from Atlanta, have been dating for over two years. They were recently leaving their hotel in New York when they encountered paparazzi's presence. Videos of the same later surfaced on social media.In June 2025, Coco Gauff confirmed her relationship with Sera when she was doing a promotional shoot for Bose. During the video, Sera shared his message via a recorded clip.&quot;Just wanted to say you’re the absolute coolest person ever. I’m so proud of you. You’re doing great and I love you.&quot;To which the notable tennis player added:&quot;That’s my boyfriend, and today’s actually our two-year anniversary.&quot;The pair also attended Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour in Atlanta, during which Gauff wore a cowgirl-inspired outfit. In July 2025, they also went on a trip to Florida after Gauff ended her 2025 Wimbledon Championship run with a first-round loss.Coco Gauff reflects on her boyfriend's significant role in processing lossesCoco Gauff at the 2025 US Open - Day 7 - Source: GettyDuring her August 2025 interview with E News, Coco Gauff shared how her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, provides emotional support when she goes through match losses. She highlighted Sera's substantial role in her support system.&quot;Honestly after a good match, I just talk to my boyfriend, my friends, everyone cause I’m in a good mood. When I lose, I would say just my boyfriend ’cause he is the only one that can take me and my mood after a loss. He’s always telling me to trust the process.&quot;She continued:&quot;Just know that I’ve already accomplished a lot, and there’s no need to be so negative. That’s kind of what my whole team, my parents, everybody says. I’m someone that can criticize myself a lot, so I just try to make sure that I stay positive.&quot;Gauff's boyfriend wants to pursue acting, and his works include a mini series, 'Honest T', a science fiction short film, 'Telensia, 'City of AI' and 'Troll'.