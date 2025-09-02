  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Coco Gauff & boyfriend Jalen ambushed by paparazzi outside their hotel in NY after brutal US Open exit

Coco Gauff & boyfriend Jalen ambushed by paparazzi outside their hotel in NY after brutal US Open exit

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 02, 2025 20:20 GMT
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera [inset] | Source: Getty Images/IG: jalensera

Coco Gauff's US Open run came to an end after suffering defeat to Naomi Osaka in the round of 16. After the defeat, she and her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, were ambushed by the paparazzi while they were leaving their hotel room in New York.

Ad

At the 2025 US Open, Gauff enjoyed wins over Ajla Tomljanovic, Donna Vekic and Magdalena Frech to reach the round of 16. She was then defeated by Osaka with a score of 6-3, 6-2. Due to her busy schedule and prior commitments, she did not compete in the US Open mixed doubles championships.

Gauff and her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, an artist from Atlanta, have been dating for over two years. They were recently leaving their hotel in New York when they encountered paparazzi's presence. Videos of the same later surfaced on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In June 2025, Coco Gauff confirmed her relationship with Sera when she was doing a promotional shoot for Bose. During the video, Sera shared his message via a recorded clip.

"Just wanted to say you’re the absolute coolest person ever. I’m so proud of you. You’re doing great and I love you."

To which the notable tennis player added:

"That’s my boyfriend, and today’s actually our two-year anniversary."
Ad

The pair also attended Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour in Atlanta, during which Gauff wore a cowgirl-inspired outfit. In July 2025, they also went on a trip to Florida after Gauff ended her 2025 Wimbledon Championship run with a first-round loss.

Coco Gauff reflects on her boyfriend's significant role in processing losses

Coco Gauff at the 2025 US Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty
Coco Gauff at the 2025 US Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

During her August 2025 interview with E News, Coco Gauff shared how her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, provides emotional support when she goes through match losses. She highlighted Sera's substantial role in her support system.

Ad
"Honestly after a good match, I just talk to my boyfriend, my friends, everyone cause I’m in a good mood. When I lose, I would say just my boyfriend ’cause he is the only one that can take me and my mood after a loss. He’s always telling me to trust the process."
Ad

She continued:

"Just know that I’ve already accomplished a lot, and there’s no need to be so negative. That’s kind of what my whole team, my parents, everybody says. I’m someone that can criticize myself a lot, so I just try to make sure that I stay positive."

Gauff's boyfriend wants to pursue acting, and his works include a mini series, 'Honest T', a science fiction short film, 'Telensia, 'City of AI' and 'Troll'.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications