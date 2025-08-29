Coco Gauff earns Andy Roddick's approval for showing incredible mental strength despite breaking down in tears during US Open win

The current World No. 3, Coco Gauff, has advanced to the third round of the 2025 US Open tournament in women's singles. She showcased mental resilience and vulnerability during her second-round match against Croatian player Donna Vekic, which garnered positive views from former star player Andy Roddick.

The Atlanta, Georgia, native defeated Vekic with a concluding set score of 7-6(5), 6-2. During an intense first set, the American star broke down in tears as she was struggling with her serve and the pressure. Over the last few months, Coco Gauff has been working with a biomechanics specialist, Gavin MacMillan, to improve her serve. However, despite facing struggles, she emerged victorious.

During the recent episode of the podcast, 'Andy Roddick's Served Media', the American tennis icon, and the winner of 32 ATP Tour singles titles, Andy Roddick, shared his appreciative and positive thoughts on how Gauff handled the pressure, showing both mental strength and resilience.

"She's able to deal and separate and compartmentalize, which is like a superpower for an athlete, whether it's on court, off court, she's been as good as I've seen for someone who has this glaring thing that she has to address all the time. But you could see the stress buildup out there tonight. I'm curious to see what she says in press." He shared (17:35 onwards)

He continued,

"Here are big feelings there because you're exposed, right? Your biggest insecurity is exposed and people are watching it in real time. She hasn't hid from anything ever. Head on dealt with it, tonight was hard. I'm going to give credit for the mental part of it."

For her third-round match, Coco Gauff will lock horns with former World No. 22, Polish player, Magdalena Frech.

Coco Gauff reflects on taking inspiration from legendary artistic gymnast Simone Biles

Coco Gauff at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

The winner of ten WTA singles and doubles titles, Coco Gauff, shared her thoughts on how she took inspiration from the most decorated artistic gymnast in the history of the sport, Simone Biles, who was present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, to watch her second-round match at the US Open.

"She helped me pull it out, ‘If she can go on a 6-inch beam and do that with all the pressure of the world, then I can hit the ball in this court’." She added via The Olympics

Throughout her prestigious career, Simone Biles has won 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals. Apart from these feats, she has also won four Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022, from the former president, Joe Biden.

