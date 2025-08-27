  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Story behind Coco Gauff's US Open 2025 outfit: How New York inspired the American's stunning showstopper

Story behind Coco Gauff's US Open 2025 outfit: How New York inspired the American's stunning showstopper

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Aug 27, 2025 14:47 GMT
2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty
Coco Gauff at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

World No. 3 Coco Gauff, is competing at the prestigious 2025 US Open tournament with fashionistic flair. She has defeated former World No. 32 Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round, which also saw her debut the latest patriotic New York-themed custom New Balance kit.

Ad

Gauff is considered one of the brightest young stars in the world of tennis. Throughout the years, she has amassed 10 WTA Tour singles and doubles titles each. Her latest feat came at the 2025 Canadian Open, where she lifted the doubles trophy with partner, McCartney Kessler. The 21-year-old reached the quarter-final stage at the Cincinnati Open, but later lost to Italian player Jasmine Paolini.

During her US Open tournament run, Coco Gauff showcased New Balance's kit, which featured her homeland's look with the court's athletic appeal. In 2018, she signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the brand and endorses the Boston-based athletic brand in clothing and tennis shoes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Her first-round kit included a red-colored cropped tank, a pleated white skirt with details, along with her latest signature shoes, Coco CG2 in red. She also wore a brown-colored custom leather varsity jacket. Through their Instagram post, the brand reflected on Gauff's legacy while showcasing her 2025 US Open tournament kit, with the caption:

"Every superhero needs a cape. Inspired by New York’s uptown polish and downtown edge, Coco’s tournament kit pairs an Angora pleated skirt with a double waistband detail you’d find on the runway. Monarch red accents and clean varsity lines bring a bold, elevated energy built for movement, precision, and the heat of the Open."
Ad
Ad

Coco Gauff, who is widely recognised for her fashion with athletic wear, is the only athlete on the WTA Tour with her own shoe line. At the 2024 Australian Open, she wore a new pair of shoes by New Balance, which had the geographical coordinates of her training centre inscribed on the soles.

Coco Gauff reflects on her favourite New Balance kits and her inspiration for fashion

Coco Gauff at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty
Coco Gauff at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

During her interview with Sports Illustrated on August 18, Coco Gauff reflected on her favourite kit from this year's collection. She selected her 2025 Australian Open kit as it reflected both style and sports themes.

Ad
"There is a lot to choose from. Definitely, though, from this year, outside of the Miu Miu collabs, I would have to say Australian open. I just felt so confident in that kit and it was giving body, it was giving sporty. I love that one the most probably."

While sharing her fashion inspirations, she added:

Ad
"Oh, definitely a lot from the Williams sisters — especially Serena. And then, honestly, just how I dress, like, off the court. I try to incorporate things that I would wear off the court."

For her second round at the US Open, Gauff will lock horns with Croatian player Donna Vekic.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications