Story behind Coco Gauff's US Open 2025 outfit: How New York inspired the American's stunning showstopper

World No. 3 Coco Gauff, is competing at the prestigious 2025 US Open tournament with fashionistic flair. She has defeated former World No. 32 Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round, which also saw her debut the latest patriotic New York-themed custom New Balance kit.Gauff is considered one of the brightest young stars in the world of tennis. Throughout the years, she has amassed 10 WTA Tour singles and doubles titles each. Her latest feat came at the 2025 Canadian Open, where she lifted the doubles trophy with partner, McCartney Kessler. The 21-year-old reached the quarter-final stage at the Cincinnati Open, but later lost to Italian player Jasmine Paolini.During her US Open tournament run, Coco Gauff showcased New Balance's kit, which featured her homeland's look with the court's athletic appeal. In 2018, she signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the brand and endorses the Boston-based athletic brand in clothing and tennis shoes.Her first-round kit included a red-colored cropped tank, a pleated white skirt with details, along with her latest signature shoes, Coco CG2 in red. She also wore a brown-colored custom leather varsity jacket. Through their Instagram post, the brand reflected on Gauff's legacy while showcasing her 2025 US Open tournament kit, with the caption: &quot;Every superhero needs a cape. Inspired by New York’s uptown polish and downtown edge, Coco’s tournament kit pairs an Angora pleated skirt with a double waistband detail you’d find on the runway. Monarch red accents and clean varsity lines bring a bold, elevated energy built for movement, precision, and the heat of the Open.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCoco Gauff, who is widely recognised for her fashion with athletic wear, is the only athlete on the WTA Tour with her own shoe line. At the 2024 Australian Open, she wore a new pair of shoes by New Balance, which had the geographical coordinates of her training centre inscribed on the soles.Coco Gauff reflects on her favourite New Balance kits and her inspiration for fashionCoco Gauff at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: GettyDuring her interview with Sports Illustrated on August 18, Coco Gauff reflected on her favourite kit from this year's collection. She selected her 2025 Australian Open kit as it reflected both style and sports themes.&quot;There is a lot to choose from. Definitely, though, from this year, outside of the Miu Miu collabs, I would have to say Australian open. I just felt so confident in that kit and it was giving body, it was giving sporty. I love that one the most probably.&quot;While sharing her fashion inspirations, she added: &quot;Oh, definitely a lot from the Williams sisters — especially Serena. And then, honestly, just how I dress, like, off the court. I try to incorporate things that I would wear off the court.&quot;For her second round at the US Open, Gauff will lock horns with Croatian player Donna Vekic.