Coco Gauff has no patience for cheaters as she joins Madison Keys & Ben Shelton in Team Conrad over Team Jeremiah

Coco Gauff shared her thoughts on choosing Team Conrad over Team Jeremiah from the television series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty', siding with Madison Keys and Ben Shelton. Gauff was last seen in action at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, where she lost to Italian player Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals.Gauff, a winner of 10 ATP Tour singles titles and double titles, is gearing up to compete at the US Open. She will face Ajla Tomljanović in the opening round of the final Grand Slam of the year.Ahead of the US Open, the event's social media team asked various tennis players which character they would side with from the Amazon Prime Video television series, 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'. Gauff also reflected on why she would go with Team Conrad over Team Jeremiah.&quot;Okay, I literally just started watching this show, like, three days ago. I like Conrad because, I don't know, I just feel like he's like, deeper and stuff, and I'm only on season two, episode three, but I heard that somebody has cheated. And, you know, once you cheat, you're out. So, it's Team Conrad.&quot;The coming-of-age TV series features a love triangle between Belly Conklin and the Fisher brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad. The theme of the show revolves around the challenges of growing up, the significance of familial relationships, and friendships, among other topics.Coco Gauff's compatriots Madison Keys and Ben Shelton also said they were Team Conrad. The likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini were left confused by the question, having not watched the series before.Coco Gauff reflects on her excitement about returning to the 2025 US Open and winning a title at homeDuring her interview with Sports Illustrated's Pat Benson on August 18, 2025, Coco Gauff shared her thoughts on her elation for the tournament and the magnitude of winning a title at home.&quot;I'm really excited. The US Open is obviously my favorite tournament. So that whole thing just feels so exciting. I'm excited to play in New York City. First time coming into it as like a reigning Grand Slam champion, I guess. Hopefully I get scheduled on Arthur Ashe.&quot;&quot;I really would love to win the US Open again. I hope it's this year, but I definitely just want to do it again just because, I don't know, winning at home just felt so special and I would love to be able to have that experience again and be in New York,&quot; Coco Gauff said.Gauff won the US Open in 2023 after defeating current World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka in the final.