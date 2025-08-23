"I don't want to waste time" - Coco Gauff opens up about 'very sudden' decision to team up with Aryna Sabalenka's ex-coach before US Open

Coco Gauff recently sent shockwaves through the tennis world when she announced a change in her coaching team just days prior to the US Open. The American revealed that she had split ways with Matt Daly and would instead be partnering up with Aryna Sabalenka's ex-coach Gavin Macmillan, and she recently shared an important insight about her sudden decision.

Gauff and Daly began working together in 2024. The pair experienced a fair amount of success together, with the 21-year-old storming to the WTA Finals and French Open trophy under the latter’s guidance. However, with her serve failing her in recent tournaments, the American announced that she would be working with MacMillan, a biomechanics expert, in upcoming tournaments.

Speaking about this decision during a press conference ahead of the US Open, Coco Gauff said,

“It was a very sudden decision. I felt this was a good opportunity. I don't have that many points to defend honestly in this part of the season. I'm one of those people, I'm looking at long term. I hope I can get it all together—I think I'll play either Monday or Tuesday—by then. If not, I have the rest of this year to work on it. But I do know I needed to make a change, technical change to it, and I don't want to waste time continuing doing the wrong things.”

MacMillan is best known for helping World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka fix her issues with her serve in 2022, and fans will be eager to see if he can work his magic with Gauff at the upcoming hard court Major.

Coco Gauff shares her thoughts on Matt Daly after parting ways with the American

Gauff at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff and Matt Daly started working together in September 2024, in the immediate aftermath of the WTA star’s disappointing campaign at the US Open. The duo immediately experienced success together, with Gauff winning the WTA Final two months later, before going on to win the French Open, her second career Grand Slam title, in June 2025.

Reflecting on their time together, Gauff heaped praise on Daly during her US Open press conference, saying,

“Matt, I think Matt is a great coach and a great person and 100% love working with him. Yeah, I mean, we obviously had a very successful partnership, but I'm just looking at long term.”

On the tennis end of things, Coco Gauff is scheduled to return to action at the US Open. The American is seeded third at the event and will take on Ajla Tomljanovic for her first round match.

