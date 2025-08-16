"It's not that easy" - Coco Gauff gives harsh reality check about difficulties of tennis pro life and why only Grand Slams matter to players

The current World No. 2 American star, Coco Gauff, has recently shared her thoughts on the challenges of professional tennis life while highlighting the importance of Grand Slams. She has concluded her 2025 Cincinnati Open tournament run with a quarter-final loss to former World No. 4, Italian player, Jasmine Paolini.The winner of ten WTA singles and doubles titles, Coco Gauff, lifted the 2025 French Open trophy after defeating the World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka. She also won the 2025 United Cup after surpassing Polish star Iga Swiatek. In this season, she became the youngest woman to reach the finals of three major clay tournaments.During her Cincinnati Open round four press conference on August 15, 2025, Gauff expressed her thoughts on the limitations of professional tennis life and the high expectations of the fans.&quot;When you have a slam like now compared to maybe when I was before my US Open run, I think it's a little bit easier the rest of the year because now everyone's not calling your year bad because I guess winning a slam defines if you're having a good year or not and not the other tournaments as well. And that just doesn't go for me, that goes for all players.&quot;She continued,&quot;I think sometimes tennis fans want us to win like every week but we're playing 11 months, it's not that easy and so it's completely normal I think for maybe a player to have a good three, four weeks and then maybe not have as well of a good three or three, four weeks just because the way our season is built.&quot;Before her Cincinnati Open run, she participated in the 2025 Canadian Open. She lost the round of 16 in women's singles and won the doubles with her partner, former World No. 30, McCartney Kessler.Coco Gauff will not play in the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles ChampionshipCoco Gauff at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 9 - Source: GettyThe notable tennis player, Coco Gauff, will not play the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship due to prior commitments and a busy schedule. The championship will be held August 19 to 20 during Week 1 of the US Open.This year's US Open Mixed Doubles Championship will be reformatted with changes. The team size has been reduced to a total of sixteen teams; eight teams will be entering directly via their combined singles ranking.The other eight teams will be entering the tournament via the wildcard entry. Four sets will be played with no-advantage scoring and tiebreakers at 4-4, among other changes.