WATCH: Coco Gauff & partner McCartney Kessler 'throw a fit' celebrating their Canadian Open title in hilarious victory strut

Coco Gauff and McCartney Kessler achieved a notable feat by winning the doubles title at the 2025 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, i.e, the Canadian Open. After the match, Gauff and her doubles partner celebrated their prominent win in hilarious style.Gauff ended her singles run at the Montreal tournament with a defeat in the round of 16 against Victoria Mboko, who went on to clinch the title after defeating Naomi Osaka in the final. McCartney Kessler defeated Mirra Andreeva in the round of 32 of the singles event, before losing to Marta Kostyuk.However, in the doubles category, the two players enjoyed an impressive run and lifted the title after locking horns with Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai in the final. Gauff and Kessler triumphed in the final with a score of 6-4, 1-6, 13-11.Gauff celebrated the win with a TikTok post with her partner and captioned it:&quot;we ateee it up!! @mccartneyk_#champions&quot;Screenshot of Coco Gauff's TikTok post | Source: TikTok/@cocogauffThe hilarious video featured the two players posing for pictures as their support staff waited for them to be done.View on TikTok&quot;Sorry we're late our players were throwing a fit,&quot; said the caption on the video.Coco Gauff has won 10 WTA singles titles and 10 doubles titles. She won the 2024 French Open doubles title with partner Kateřina Siniaková, a former World No.1 in women's doubles. Kessler has won three WTA titles and one in the doubles category.Coco Gauff reflects her appreciation for her doubles partner, McCartney Kessler and othersDuring the post-match trophy ceremony, Coco Gauff shared her gratitude to her doubles partner, McCartney Kessler and the runners-up, highlighting her appreciation and sportsmanship:&quot;I'd like to thank McCartney for teaming up with me this week and being so clutch. Just two tiebreakers back to back, she saved the day. So, I appreciate that. And obviously congratulations to Taylor and Shuai ,who both are individually amazing people and amazing players, and been at the top of the game.&quot; (6:37 onwards)She continued:&quot;And I love you guys so much. So, thank you for a great match and, thank you to our team, and then thank you to you guys for coming out, and supporting us in doubles final. We really appreciate you. And thank you to everyone who makes this tournament possible.&quot;Coco Gauff will next participate in the 2025 Cincinnati Masters and has received a bye for the first round.