"Temporarily came out of doubles retirement" - Coco Gauff shares amusing reaction to her Canadian Open doubles triumph after singles disappointment

Coco Gauff delivered a hilarious reaction to winning the women's doubles title at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal. Earlier at the WTA 1000 hardcourt event, Gauff had suffered a shocking fourth-round singles loss to Canadian teenage sensation, Victoria Mboko.

On Wednesday, August 6, the all-American duo of Gauff and McCartney Kessler squared off against No. 3 seeds Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai in the women's doubles final of the 2025 National Bank Open. Gauff and Kessler registered a 6-4, 1-6, 13-11 victory, with the win marking the singles World No. 2's tenth WTA Tour-level doubles title triumph.

In the aftermath of the victory, Coco Gauff took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post. It featured a picture originally shared by the official Instagram handle of the National Bank Open to celebrate the American's latest doubles success. Through her caption, the 21-year-old joked about coming out of doubles retirement, writing:

"Lol temporarily came out of doubles retirement and got a dub!"

Gauff's Instagram Story following her women's doubles title triumph at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal (Source: Instagram/cocogauff)

Prior to the 2025 National Bank Open, Gauff skipped doubles participation at three tournaments, including the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships. In the buildup to Roland Garros, she had featured in doubles action at the Italian Open, where she paired up with Alexandra Eala. Gauff and Eala reached the quarterfinals but here, lost to No. 3 seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

Coco Gauff to feature at Cincinnati Open next, but only in women's singles

Coco Gauff in women's singles action at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal (Source: Getty)

Now that her Montreal campaign is done and dusted, Coco Gauff is set to turn her attention to this year's Cincinnati Open, which is the last big tournament in the buildup to the 2025 US Open. At Cincinnati, Gauff will focus exclusively on singles to build confidence for the year's final Major at Flushing Meadows.

The 21-year-old is the No. 2 seed in the women's singles main draw in Cincinnati, and is slated to kickstart her campaign directly in the second round having received a first-round bye. In her opening match at the combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament, she will play the winner of the first-round match between Wang Xinyu and Emiliana Arango.

Concerningly for Coco Gauff, she has lost three out of five singles matches she's played since winning her second singles Grand Slam at the French Open. Her recent losses have particularly exposed her weaknesses on serve, with the American hitting a ridiculously high number of double faults.

