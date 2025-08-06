Cincinnati Open 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The top stars of the WTA Tour are gathering up for the 2025 Cincinnati Open, which runs from August 7 to August 18. As the second WTA 1000 event of the North American hardcourt swing, it features a stacked field led by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka as the top seed.

Coco Gauff enters Cincinnati as the second seed, seeking redemption after back-to-back early exits at Wimbledon and the Canadian Open. She won her first WTA 1000 title here in 2023, defeating Karolina Muchova in the final, but suffered an early exit in 2024. This year, she’ll be hoping for a deeper run. Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, and Amanda Anisimova round out the top five seeds.

With the tournament just a day away, players are making their final preparations to ensure they hit peak form. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Cincinnati Open:

What is Cincinnati Open?

The Cincinnati Open is one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world and is part of both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour. It is a hard-court event typically held in Mason, Ohio, just outside Cincinnati, and serves as a key lead-up to the US Open. The tournament was first played in 1899, making it one of the longest-running events in tennis history.

On the WTA side, Ruth Sanders Cordes and Clara Louise Zinke hold the record for most Cincinnati titles with five each, followed by Pauline Betz, Myrtle McAteer, and May Sutton, who have three apiece. In the Open Era, only Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka have won the tournament twice.

Venue

The 2025 Cincinnati Open will take place at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA. The tournament has been held at this venue since 1979, featuring multiple stadium courts, with Center Court traditionally hosting the finals of all singles and doubles matches.

Draws and players

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2024 Cincinnati Open | Image Source: Getty

All seeded players have received a first-round bye. In the first quarter, top seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and sixth seed Madison Keys. Other notable names in this section include ninth seed Elena Rybakina, 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova, 19th seed Elise Mertens, 21st seed Leylah Fernandez, 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and 30th seed Emma Raducanu.

The second quarter is headlined by third seed Iga Swiatek and fifth seed Amanda Anisimova. This section also features 12th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, 14th seed Diana Shnaider, 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, 22nd seed Magdalena Frech, 25th seed Marta Kostyuk and 28th seed Anna Kalinskaya.

In the third quarter, fourth seed Jessica Pegula and eighth seed Emma Navarro are the top names. Other big names like 11th seed Karolina Muchova, 16th seed Clara Tauson, 17th seed Belinda Bencic, 24th seed Sofia Kenin, 29th seed McCartney Kessler and 31st seed Magda Linette are also in this part of the draw.

The last quarter is led by second seed Coco Gauff and seventh seed Jasmine Paolini. Former Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko, 10th seed Elina Svitolina, 15th seed Daria Kasatkina, 20th seed Linda Noskova, 26th seed Ashlyn Krueger and 32nd seed Dayana Yastremska are some of the other players to watch out for.

Schedule

The main draw kicks off on Thursday, August 7, with the first round stretching over three days. The second and third rounds will each take two days. Fourth round matchups happen on Wednesday, August 13 and Thursday, August 14.

The quarterfinals will be played over two days, followed by the semifinals on Saturday, August 16, and Sunday, August 17. The tournament will conclude with the women’s and men’s singles finals on Monday, August 18.

Prize money and ranking points

The 2025 Cincinnati Open offers a total prize money pool of $5,152,599, with the singles champions earning $752,275 and 1,000 ranking points each. Here’s the full prize money and ranking points breakdown:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Prize Money (Singles) Champion 1000 $752,275 Runner-up 650 $391,600 Semifinalist 390 $206,100 Quarterfinalist 215 $106,900 Round of 16 120 $56,678 Round of 32 65 $32,840 Round of 64 35 $18,200 Round of 96 10 $11,270

Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to watch

Fans can follow all the action on these channels and websites:

Tennis Channel: USA, India, Spain

DAZN, TSN, TVA: Canada

Sky Sports: United Kingdom, Ireland; Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, South Tyrol; Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, South Tyrol

beIN Sports: Australia, France

Canal+: Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Novasports: Greece & Cyprus

DAZN: Bulgaria; Liechtenstein; Luxembourg; Malta; Georgia; Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland; Netherlands

DigiSport: Romania

Setanta Sports: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine

CJ ENM: South Korea

Now TV: Hong Kong

Sportcast: Chinese Taipei

Starhub: Singapore

TapDMV: Philippines

TrueVisions: Thailand

Youku, Tencent: China.

