Coco Gauff reveals exactly why she's not part of US Open's controversial mixed doubles event in 2025

World No. 2 and American rising star Coco Gauff recently shared the reasons why she will not participate in the reformatted US Open Mixed Doubles Championship. She is currently in action at the 2025 Cincinnati Masters, where she defeated former World No. 32 Wang Xinyu in the round of 64.

Ad

Coco Gauff has won ten singles titles, ten doubles WTA titles, and clinched the doubles title at the 2025 National Bank Open, i.e, the Canadian Open, alongside former World No. 30, McCartney Kessler. However, Gauff will be absent from the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, which is to be held during the first week of the US Open.

This year's format has reduced the team size to 16, with eight teams entering directly via their combined singles ranking rather than doubles ranking and eight teams with wild-card entries. There will be four sets played, no-advantage scoring, tiebreakers at 4-4, among other things, which have garnered mixed reception from the players. Subsequently, this decision has sparked quite a bit of controversy amongst fans and experts alike.

Ad

Trending

However, the Atlanta, Georgia, native reflected that due to her commitments and busy schedule, she will not be able to participate in the Mixed Doubles Championship.

"For me, it was just because I know the free week of the US Open is already packed for me, for sponsor things, and it was just like a whole other thing. And I’m very competitive; if I were to lose, I would not be happy. So, I didn’t want to waste mental energy on that," she said (via UBI Tennis).

Ad

She added:

"Then on top of the sponsor stuff, the pre-week, and then knowing that this finished on Monday and potentially having to play on Tuesday. Well, you would have to play on a Tuesday. So I just knew it wasn’t going to work out for me, scheduling-wise."

During the ongoing 2025 Cincinnati Open, she was set to lock horns with former World No. 21, Ukrainian player Dayana Yastremska, in the round of 32. However, the latter withdrew due to health issues, as Gauff advanced to the round of 16.

Ad

Coco Gauff reflects on her hunger to achieve greater goals in her career

Coco Gauff at WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 5 - Source: Getty

During the media day press conference for the 2025 Cincinnati Open on August 8, 2025, Coco Gauff expressed her desire to achieve significant career milestones while maintaining patience throughout her journey.

Ad

"I do want so much to happen like now, now. But then I look at some of my competitors and seeing like the success that they're having. A lot later than where I am right now. I would love to do as much as possible as soon as possible," she said (0:42 onwards).

In her next match at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, she will face the winner between Jelena Ostapenko and Lucia Bronzetti.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More