Coco Gauff's boyfriend Jalen Sera swells with pride seeing American's brand collaboration ahead of US Open

Coco Gauff's boyfriend, Jalen Sera, recently shared his thoughts on the tennis star's signature Protein Pineapple Orange smoothie. The current world No.3, in collaboration with Naked Smoothies, has launched her first signature smoothie ahead of the 2025 US Open.

The two-time major winner has been dating Jalen Sera, a music artist from Atlanta, for the past two years. According to Elle, she confirmed her relationship this year during a promotional shoot for Bose. In July 2025, the couple also attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour in Atlanta and went on a trip to Florida.

Gauff had announced her partnership with Naked Smoothies last year and now has her own signature drink ahead of the 2025 US Open. Through his recent Instagram story, Jalen Sera revealed his proud feelings seeing Gauff's signature protein smoothie. He wrote:

" @cocogauff × @nakedsmoothie cooked! Thank you CSO 🫡"

Naked's Chief Smoothie Officer, Coco Gauff, developed her first signature fruit smoothie following her admiration for fruits. She garnered attention when she was eating fruits on court during her 2023 US Open championship run.

Talking about her excitement after creating her own smoothie, Gauff said (quotes via Forbes):

"Fruit has always been my go-to snack on and off the court. Creating my first smoothie as Naked’s Chief Smoothie Officer was such a fun, rewarding process. It’s packed with flavors I love and a variety of benefits, so I don’t have to sacrifice taste when choosing my snack. I’m really excited for people to try it."

Her signature Protein Pineapple Orange smoothie is an amalgamation of plant-based protein, real orange and pineapple juices, coconut water electrolytes, plus vitamins B6 and B12.

Coco Gauff reflects her excitement about her signature fruit protein smoothie

During her interview with Sports Illustrated's Pat Benson on August 18, 2025, Coco Gauff expressed her excitement about her collaboration with Naked Smoothies and about inventing her first drink with the brand. She said:

"It's very exciting. I don't know how many athletes have done it, but it's super cool to step into this and do something new and unique. As you know, the fruit salad moment went viral."

She continued:

"So it's really cool to partner with someone who kind of wanted to do something that was really authentic to me and things that I already do. I got to taste a lot of different smoothies and a lot of taste testing and incorporate flavors that I like."

Meanwhile, on the court, Gauff missed the 2025 US Open mixed doubles due to scheduling and prior commitments. However, she will return to singles events, which will be held from August 24 to September 7.

