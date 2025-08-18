Coco Gauff's father Corey comes to her defense, shuts down criticism about American not working hard enough ahead of US Open

The World No. 2, Coco Gauff's father, Corey Gauff, has defended her daughter while highlighting her work ethic ahead of her US Open run. She was last seen in action at the 2025 Cincinnati Masters tournament, where she lost to the former World No. 4 Jasmine Paolini.

Ad

Coco began her season with a successful run at the 2025 United Cup. She defeated the notable player, Iga Swiatek, in the final and remained undefeated throughout the tournament. She later clinched the 2025 French Open after beating the World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka. At the 2025 Canadian Open, she lifted the doubles title trophy with fellow American, former World No. 30, McCartney Kessler.

However, Coco's Cincinnati Open tournament run ended with a quarterfinal loss to a three-time WTA Tour singles title and nine doubles title winner. Through her recent Instagram post, her father, Corey Gauff, defended her when a fan expressed her thoughts on her performance.

Ad

Trending

The fan wrote:

"Coco I love you but honestly you need to put in the work and show that you can be a great tennis player, study the game and work on footwork, forehand and serve , get a team that will prepare you for when it gets tight in a match , the pathway to the final was clear for you in Cincy but with these issues a lot of opportunities will pass you by and other rising stars are coming up . Time is now"

Ad

To which Coco Gauff's father replied:

"@chisom_zee whatever you want to say but never criticize the work ethic because it's next level that's a fact"

Screenshot of Coco Gauff's Instagram post | Source: IG/@cocogauff

The father of the tennis star, Corey Gauff, and mother, Candi Gauff, have impressive backgrounds in sports and have supported the player throughout her career.

Ad

Coco Gauff will remain absent from the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship

Coco Gauff at the TENNIS: AUG 15 Cincinnati Open - Source: Getty

The winner of ten WTA singles and doubles titles, Coco Gauff, will not play in the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship. She said that due to prior commitments and a packed schedule, she would miss the doubles tournament.

Ad

“The free week of the US Open is already packed for me, for sponsor things, and it was just like a whole other thing. I’m very competitive, if I were to lose, I would not be happy," she added, via Olympics.com.

The event will be held from August 19 to 20 during the first week of the US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More