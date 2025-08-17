"My dream fueler" - Coco Gauff pens loving birthday message for her father Corey with unseen childhood snaps

Coco Gauff recently penned a loving birthday wish for her father, Corey Gauff. The tennis star shared previously unseen pictures from her childhood as she heaped praise on her father for being her ‘dream fueler' over the course of her career.

Gauff is currently one of the biggest women's singles stars on the WTA Tour. The 21-year-old is already a two-time Grand Slam champion, having won the 2023 US Open and the 2025 French Open. The American has experienced a vast amount of success early in her career, and she has often extended her gratitude to her parents for their role in guiding her to the top.

Most recently, Coco Gauff celebrated her father Corey Gauff’s birthday with a heartfelt wish. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared an old snap of the duo on the tennis courts and wrote,

“Happy birthday to the best to ever do it, the man with a plan, and my dream fueler. I love you dad @coreygauf.”

In a separate story, Gauff shared a picture of the two on a beach, writing,

“From the courts straight to the beach, lol the real & best Florida tennis dad.”

Coco Gauff reveals how her father supported her tennis ambitions when she was younger

Gauff and her father at the 2023 ASB Women's Classic (Image Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff is undoubtedly one of the biggest tennis stars in the USA at the moment, and she's often spoken about her parents' unwavering support in her journey to the top. In an interview with The National, the two-time Grand Slam champion shared that her father had always prioritised her dream when she was growing up, saying,

“I think the difference between a lot of the dads on tour and my dad is that it was never his dream, it was always my dream. I was always the motivation behind it and me being his child, he was just like, ‘How can I help her accomplish her dreams?’ And if my dream was to not play tennis at all, or be in a different sport or even anything different I think he would still support me just as much.”

On the tennis end of things, Coco Gauff was most recently seen in action at the Cincinnati Open, where she lost to Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals after a three-set battle. Up next, the American will likely turn her focus to the US Open where she will be in the hunt for her third Major title.

