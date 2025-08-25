Coco Gauff's brother Codey hypes her up with encouraging message ahead of her opening match at US Open

Coco Gauff's brother, Codey Gauff, recently cheered for her sister ahead of her opening match at the US Open. The tournament commenced on August 24 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.Gauff was last seen in action at the Cincinnati Open, where she delivered some stellar performances and advanced to the quarterfinal round. Here, she locked horns with Jasmine Paolini, who dominated the clash and claimed a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over the American. Following this upset, the 21-year-old has been gearing up for her US Open campaign, where she will be squaring off against Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round.Ahead of her opening match on August 27 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Gauff is gearing up for her performance, and amid this, she shared a video on her Instagram handle, which carried glimpses of her training for the US Open campaign. The post's caption read:&quot;⏳ @usopen&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post caught the attention of the American's brother, Codey Gauff, who hyped up her sister for the upcoming hardcourt swing by penning two emojis in the comment section that read:&quot;🔥🔥&quot;Gauff's brother's comment on InstagramThe brother-sister duo is frequently seen supporting each other in various endeavours, and recently, Codey Gauff was seen reacting to his sister's sleek outfit in New York for her brand collaboration with Naked Smoothie.Coco Gauff extended her gratitude toward her family after the French Open victory.ry Coco Gauff delivered a staunch performance at the 2025 French Open, as she got the better of several top-notch players, including Madison Keys, Lois Boisson, and more. She progressed to the final round, where she competed against Aryna Sabalenka and claimed the title with a 6-(7), 6-2, 6-4 win over the World No. 1.Following this win, the American gave a winning speech, where she credited her family for her success, thanking them for their support. Along with this, she also shared a special message for her brothers, Codey and Cameron Gauff, stating that they inspire her. (as quoted by Straits Times)“I’d like to thank my parents. You guys have done a lot for me, from washing my clothes to keeping me grounded and giving me the belief that I can do it. You guys probably believe in me more than I do myself. To my brothers at home, you’re the reason I do this. You inspire me more than you know. To all my family at home, thank you,&quot; said Coco Gauff.Coco Gauff opened her 2025 season at the Australian Open, where she reached the quarterfinal round and competed against Paula Badosa, who dominated the showdown with a 7-5, 6-4 win.