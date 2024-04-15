Coco Gauff's classy presence at Rolex headquarters delights mother Candi

American star Tennis player Coco Gauff is currently on her trip to Switzerland. Her presence at the Rolex headquarters in Geneva has impressed Candi Gauff, her mother.

Gauff recently visited her sponsor's headquarters when she was in Geneva for the Watches and Wonders 2024 event. She has frequently exhibited her impressive timepieces, notably during her US Open victory. After claiming her first Grand Slam, she replaced her wristband and showed off the stunning Rolex Oyster Perpetual.

The American posted photos on her Social Media from her visit to the Rolex Headquarters, which delighted her mother Candi Gauff. Candi reacted by commenting 'beautiful' on her daughter's photos.

Coco Gauff, ranked third in the world, looked classy during the visit. She even thanked Rolex and shared her experience of seeing the watch-making process closely. This was Gauff's first visit to Switzerland.

Gauff expressed her feelings by posting:

"Thank you @Rolex for having me! I had an amazing time visiting Switzerland for the first and learning about the impressive watchmaking process. As always, I am happy to be apart of the family <3."

Rolex, who has been sponsoring the 20-year-old American for a while, gifted a customized watch to Coco Gauff during her visit to the headquarters. The watch had "US Open Champion 2023'' engraved on the back, paying tribute to her success at the event.

Gauff was also overwhelmed watching her photo being side-by-side with the great Roger Federer at the HQ. The 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer is also sponsored by the Swiss watch-designing company.

"You did phenomenal" - Candi Gauff to Coco after her daughter's heartbreaking exit at the Australian Open

Coco Gauff's mother Candi tried to cheer her daughter up after her heartbreaking loss at the 2024 Australian Open.

Coco Gauff lost to Belarusia's Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(2), 6-4 in the semifinals. This was her third loss to Sabalenka overall and first in the Grand Slams.

The American played extremely well throughout the tournament. Apart from the clash against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, which lasted more than three hours for a three-set thriller, Gauff won all her previous matches in straight sets.

After the heartbreaking loss, Gauff took to her Instagram to share her feelings.

"Reminding myself that I’m still evolving. Time to get back to work and come back stronger. Thank you @australianopen for the memories this year and thank you everyone for their support," she wrote in a post.

To support and motivate her daughter after the loss, Candi Gauff responded to the post by dropping a comment under Coco's post. She was present at the match too.

"You did phenomenal," Candi wrote.

Coco Gauff is currently gearing up for the upcoming Stuttgart Open 2024, where she will play her first match on April 17, 2024.

