Coco Gauff's close friend Jalen Sera drops 1-word reaction to American's "proud" admission despite Madrid Open final loss

Coco Gauff's close friend Jalen Sera delivered a brief but encouraging reaction to the American expressing her pride despite her heartbreak in the women's singles final of the 2025 Madrid Open. Gauff fought hard against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final, but it ultimately wasn't enough for the American as she fell to a 3-6, 6-7(3) loss to the Belarusian.

In the aftermath of her loss in the Spanish capital, Gauff took to Instagram and stated that she remains positive even though she was defeated in straight sets by Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final.

"Thank you Madrid❤️ Not the outcome I was hoping for today but a lot to be proud of. leaving here with my head up and more motivation to work even harder to do better next time🙏🏾 #Godstiming," Gauff wrote.

Jalen Sera, a close friend of Coco Gauff who happens to be a rising actor and stunt artist, reacted in the comments section, writing:

"Upwards! 💫"

Sera's comment on Gauff's Instagram post following her loss in the women's singles final of the 2025 Madrid Open (Source: Instagram/cocogauff)

Gauff's optimism was evident during the runner-up's speech, as she expressed gratitude over having the opportunity to contest for the Madrid Open title.

"I'd like to thank my lord and savior" - Coco Gauff after Madrid Open final defeat

Coco Gauff delivering her speech after losing to Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 Madrid Open's women's singles final (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff surfaced her deeply religious and spiritual side following her loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final of the 2025 Madrid Open. The American thanked Jesus Christ, and went on to laud Aryna Sabalenka as well, particularly over the Belarusian's deep runs at recent tournaments.

"I’d like to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ to be here and the opportunity to play in the final. I’d like to congratulate Aryna [Sabalenka] on an incredible tournament. You’re always tough to face. Congrats to your team. The last.. well you’re always doing well... but the last four straight finals. Congrats on all the success you’ve been having," Gauff said.

The 21-year-old would have replaced rival Iga Swiatek and become World No. 2 on the WTA Tour's singles rankings had she won the final in Madrid. However, the fact that she lost means that she will climb one spot in the rankings and become the WTA No. 3.

Coco Gauff's next competitive outing is slated to come at the 2025 Italian Open, another WTA 1000 claycourt event in the buildup to the year's second tennis Major, the French Open.

