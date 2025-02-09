Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert reveals skin cancer diagnosis, urges others not to 'neglect' symptoms

Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, has shared a significant health update, emphasizing the importance of regular dermatological check-ups. Gilbert revealed that he had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common but treatable form of skin cancer. He used this opportunity to urge those who spend considerable time outdoors to prioritize their skin health.

Gilbert, who reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 4 in 1990, has been a prominent figure in the tennis world for decades. After retiring as a player in 1995, he transitioned into coaching, guiding notable players such as Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Andy Murray. His extensive career has involved prolonged exposure to the sun, a known risk factor for skin cancer.

In his video update on X (formerly Twitter), Gilbert shared some reassuring news with his followers.

"Good news, and maybe good news, got my call back from the doctor. It's not a melanoma, it's just a basal cell," Gilbert said.

Basal cell carcinoma, though the most common type of skin cancer, is generally less aggressive and highly treatable when detected early. Gilbert mentioned that he would undergo a procedure on the 19th to remove the carcinoma from his back.

Gilbert urged his followers to prioritize skin health and make visiting a dermatologist a priority, especially if they've spent considerable time outdoors.

"I'm gonna keep reminding everybody, make sure you go see the dermatologist in the next few months. If you've been outside, don't neglect it," he added.

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert expresses frustration over Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl dominance ahead of Philadelphia Eagles clash

In Picture: Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert during the 2024 BNP Paribas Open (Source: Getty)

In the latter part of the video, Coco Gauff’s former coach, Brad Gilbert, shared his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs making their third straight Super Bowl appearance. Gilbert admitted he was growing tired of the Chiefs’ dominance but remained confident that his favorite team Las Vegas Raiders would eventually reach the Super Bowl.

"Getting a little tired of the Chiefs, they're in it every year. One day the Raiders will be in it. One day. Because the only thing that we say is the most exciting thing about the Raiders is, can't be worse than next year," Coco Gauff's former coach said.

Super Bowl LIX is set for February 9 in New Orleans, where the Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles, aiming for a third consecutive title.

