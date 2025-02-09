Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert admits to 'getting tired' of $4.85B-worth Chiefs' Super Bowl dominance ahead of Eagles showdown

Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, has shared his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs competing in their third consecutive Super Bowl. As a passionate Las Vegas Raiders fan, Gilbert also showed his loyalty to his favorite team.

The much-awaited Super Bowl LIX is scheduled to take place on February 9 in New Orleans, with the Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Kansas-based team, which is valued at $4.85 (according to Forbes), is aiming to win their third consecutive championship, much to the frustration of Gilbert.

In a recent clip posted on X, Brad Gilbert suggested hosting a Super Bowl sale at his Tennis Nation Shop in Greenbrae, California. However, the American admitted that he was growing weary of the Kansas City Chiefs' repeated appearances on the biggest stage of the NFL and confidently predicted that his beloved Las Vegas Raiders would one day reach the Super Bowl.

Trending

"In the shop all day. So, if you want to come in, come say hi, if you need anything. Maybe we'll do a little Super Bowl sale. Getting a little tired of the Chiefs, they're in it every year. One day the Raiders will be in it. One day. Because the only thing that we say is the most exciting thing about the Raiders is, can't be worse than next year. So come on in and see us," Coco Gauff's former coach said.

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff and Brad Gilbert worked together for over a year and enjoyed a successful partnership, as the World No. 1 won her first WTA 500 and WTA 1000 titles, as well as her maiden Grand Slam title under his tutelage. However, the duo parted ways after Gauff's title defense at the 2024 US Open ended in a shocking fourth-round loss after a poor run of form.

"Your future is incredibly bright" - Brad Gilbert sent a heartwarming message to Coco Gauff after coaching split

Coco Gauff and Brad Gilbert - Source: Getty

Brad Gilbert, who also coached legends like Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick, sent a heartwarming message to Coco Gauff after their split. Gilbert assured the 20-year-old that she had an "incredibly bright" future in the sport and wished her success in her career.

"Thanks to @CocoGauff and the entire team for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort. Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead. I’m excited for the next chapter in my coaching career," Gilbert posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Following her split with Brad Gilbert, Gauff joined forces with Matt Daly, and their partnership bore immediate success, as the 20-year-old triumphed at the 2024 China Open, clinched her maiden WTA Finals title, and led Team USA to the 2025 United Cup title.

Coco Gauff is now gearing up for her campaign at the Qatar Open, following her quarterfinals loss at the Australian Open. After a first-round bye, the World No. 3 will square off against Marta Kostyuk or Zeynep Sonmez in her tournament opener at the WTA 1000 event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback