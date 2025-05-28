  • home icon
  • Coco Gauff’s ex-coach calls out NBA refs for alleged double standards with Steph Curry vs 'foul hunters' Jalen Brunson & SGA

Coco Gauff’s ex-coach calls out NBA refs for alleged double standards with Steph Curry vs 'foul hunters' Jalen Brunson & SGA

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified May 28, 2025 07:22 GMT
Coco Gauff and Brad Gilbert (L) Steph Curry (R) | Getty
Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, criticized NBA referees for alleged double standards in how Steph Curry was officiated compared to "foul hunters" Jalen Brunson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Minnesota Timberwolves beat Curry's Golden State Warriors in the Conference semifinals.

The NBA Finals are starting to take shape as four games have been played in each of the Conference finals. Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder leads 3-1 over the Timberwolves, while Brunson's New York Knicks trail 1-3 against the Indiana Pacers.

After the fourth game of both finals, Gilbert shared an assessment on X where he alleged that Curry faced double standards from the referees.

"Steph @StephenCurry30 gets smashed knocked down double and triple teamed, foul hunters Brunson and SGA get touched and it’s a foul instantly maybe a flagrant, seriously 😳 I got know skin in the game I’m done ✔️ watching Brunson go to free throw line," he wrote.
also-read-trending Trending
Curry enjoyed another successful season with his NBA franchise GSW, in 2025. They qualified for the Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference and defeated the second seed, the Houston Rockets, in the first round. However, in the semifinals, GSW were beaten by the Timberwolves 4-1.

Coco Gauff’s ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, previously called out Jalen Brunson and SGA for foul-hunting

Coco Gauff and Brad Gilbert at the 2024 US Open - Source: Getty
Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, frequently comments about the happenings of the NBA world. Previously, Gilbert spoke about Jalen Brunson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's alleged 'foul hunting.' Sharing his opinion on X, he wrote:

"It’s really tough watching Shai and Brunson foul hunt and flop like they have been run over by a bus. The NBA needs to look at this in the off-season and make serious rule changes, beyond ridiculous, they are rewarding this type of play in my humble opinion," Coco Gauff's ex-coach wrote.
Gilbert helped Gauff win the biggest title of her career at the US Open in 2023. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final to triumph. However, a year later, due to inconsistent performances, the pair split.

Currently, Gauff is competing at the 2025 French Open. She has been in impressive form on clay this season, reaching the finals of the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. At Roland Garros, she has already crossed the first round, defeating Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2. In the second round, the American will take on Tereza Valentova.

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

