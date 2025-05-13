Coco Gauff's ex-coach gives his verdict on Dallas Mavericks winning NBA Draft Lottery after 'horrific' Luka Doncic trade

Coco Gauff’s former coach, Brad Gilbert, has hailed the Dallas Mavericks for winning the NBA Draft Lottery, which gives them the chance to have the first pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. This comes as a big boost to the Mavericks, who recently traded their star player, Luka Dončić, to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ad

Gilbert is a former American tennis player who rose to a career-high ranking of world number four. He won 20 singles titles throughout his career and also bagged a bronze medal in the men’s singles at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.

Post his playing days, Gilbert transitioned into coaching and has guided some of the world’s best players, such as Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick. In fact, Gilbert had a strong influence on Agassi’s career, as the latter won six of his eight Grand Slams while training with Gilbert. He also led Coco Gauff to her first Major when she won the US Open in 2023.

Ad

Trending

Brad Gilbert, who has worked with the likes of Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori, and Coco Gauff, was glad that the Mavericks had won the NBA Draft Lottery. The tennis veteran posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“just seeing now news 📰 about the Mavs, what an absolutely 💯 stroke of luck 🍀 to win the lottery and get Cooper, now will be totally to get past the horrific Luka trade and probably will be better off”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

By virtue of winning the NBA Draft Lottery, the Dallas Mavericks will have the first pick at the NBA Draft, which will be held on June 25 and 26. They will look to sign top college prospect Cooper Flagg as Doncic's replacement

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert laments Warriors' loss to Timberwolves

Brad Gilbert last coached Coco Gauff at the 2024 US Open. Source: Getty

Brad Gilbert is a massive basketball fan and is known to religiously follow the NBA. The 63-year-old former coach of Coco Gauff was recently frustrated when the Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024-2-25 NBA Playoffs on Saturday, May 10.

Ad

Gilbert lamented that the Warriors' ace forward, Draymond Green, was unable to make an impact on the game and how Steph Curry's absence hurt the team. He took to his X account to say:

"Completely disheveled Dubs had a great chance to steal tonight’s game we are 5 @atptour ranked player with @StephenCurry30 without him barley top 100, also beyond tired of Draymond antics and play tonight was just awful."

Brad Gilbert is a staunch fan of the Golden State Warriors and often uses his social media platforms to talk about the team. He is currently a coach, a tennis commentator, and a TV pundit..

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi D'Souza Current sports journalist, former tennis player. Know More