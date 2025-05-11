Coco Gauff's ex-coach gives his verdict on Iga Swiatek after her Italian Open shocker

Defending champion Iga Swiatek has suffered a shock loss to Danielle Collins in the third round of the 2025 Italian Open. Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert shared his opinion on the Pole's latest defeat as her title drought continues.

Ad

Swiatek's hopes of bouncing back from her struggles and clinching her fourth title at the WTA 1000 event in Rome were dashed by Collins in their third-round meeting. After dominating the opening set, Collins pulled off a 6-1, 7-5 upset over the 23-year-old.

After Iga Swiatek's exit, Brad Gilbert pointed out how surprising it was that the five-time Grand Slam champion would enter the French Open without reaching a final this season and without having won a title since her triumph at the claycourt Major last year.

Ad

Trending

"Iga Pop will go into @rolandgarros without a title in 12 months and no finals in 25, most surprising are the clay court results this year and will drop to 4 @WTA rankings," Gilbert posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Gilbert said that such slumps weren't completely out of the ordinary, he expressed his belief that Swiatek would likely make some changes to her coaching team.

"It happens but Iga still very young and plenty of time to turnaround things, probably changes coming," he commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Contrary to Brad Gilbert's prediction, Iga Swiatek spoke about leaning on her psychologist Daria Abramowicz and the rest of her coaching team for emotional support in her post-match press conference.

"I'm not doing things right, the focus is on the wrong things" - Iga Swiatek on her 'mistake' after Italian Open exit

Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

At the same press conference, Iga Swiatek said that she had made a big mistake by focusing on her struggles instead of fighting through during her loss to Danielle Collins at the Italian Open.

Ad

"I don't know. Well, I think I just wasn't there present to, like, fight and to compete. I focused on mistakes. It's my mistake, and I'm not doing things right. So yeah, the focus is on the wrong things from my side and I'll try to change that," Swiatek said.

The Pole also admitted that she needed to change her mindset before her title defense at the French Open.

Ad

"Obviously because I'm not able to play my game. I'll just try to, you know, as I said, change my mindset a little bit, try to regroup and just focus day by day working," she added.

While she has struggled recently, Swiatek will look to her four previous Roland Garros titles for motivation ahead of this year's claycourt Major, which kicks off on May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More