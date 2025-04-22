Coco Gauff's ex-coach makes intriguing comparison between Steph Curry & Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic amid NBA playoffs

Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, couldn't help but be in awe of NBA superstar Stephen Curry following the Golden State Warriors' thrilling Game 1 victory over the Houston Rockets on April 21. Gilbert was impressed by Curry's age-defying greatness, likening the basketball legend's performance to the all-time great trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Warriors' point guard Stephen Curry, who is 37 years old now, scored 31 points to help Golden State win 95–85 against the Rockets in their Western Conference first-round playoff game at Houston's Toyota Center. What made it even more impressive was the way Curry reversed the tide after a shaky beginning.

Following his initial three misses of the evening, Curry followed with eight in a row, finishing 12-of-19 overall and 5-of-9 from beyond the three-point line. He also chipped in six rebounds and played tenacious defense, keeping his matchups to 4-of-16 shooting. A highlight of the night was when Curry canned a crazy, leaning step-back three over the top of Houston's Jalen Green as the shot clock expired.

Gilbert expressed himself in a tweet on X (previously Twitter), where he complemented Curry's fitness and mobility, calling it "simply magical". Gilbert referred to Curry's movement, fitness, and capability to navigate grueling defense, likening him to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

"The level that Chef Curry is playing at 37 years young, simply magical despite being excessively grabbed and held and double teamed once he crosses halfcourt, his constant movement without the ball and fitness off the charts like a great mix of Fed and Vamos Rafa and Djoker," Gilbert wrote.

When Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert compared Stephen Curry's humility to Rafael Nadal's

In Picture: Rafael Nadal during the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards in Madrid (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, once compared NBA superstar Stephen Curry with tennis icon Rafael Nadal, complimenting both their humility and calmness on and off the court. His remarks came after Curry's impressive performance in the 2022 NBA Finals, when he took the Warriors to a Game 6 victory against the Celtics, scoring 34 points and claiming his first Finals MVP.

Gilbert went to X (formerly Twitter) to compliment Curry's selfless play and leadership.

"Stephen Curry reminds me a lot of Rafael Nadal, his humbleness and amazing play and so unselfish," Coco Gauff's ex-coach tweeted.

In other news, Brad Gilbert joined in on a funny exchange involving Stephen Curry, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, and Buddy Hield during a Phoenix Suns game.

