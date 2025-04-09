Coco Gauff and Andre Agassi's ex-coach drops 1-word reaction to Steph Curry, Steve Kerr and Buddy Hield's hilarious interaction

Coco Gauff and Andre Agassi's ex-coach recently dropped a one-word reaction to the hilarious interaction that took place involving the Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry, Steve Kerr, and Buddy Hield during their match against the Phoenix Suns. The interaction happened because Kerr, head coach of the Warriors, was not happy with Hield failing to pass to Curry when the latter was wide open.

Ad

The Warriors and the Suns have been having a far-from-ideal season. The two teams took each other on and hoped that they could turn fortunes in their favor and gain some much-needed momentum. It was the Stephen Curry-led side that decimated the Phoenix Suns 133-95, with Curry scoring 25 points and Brandin Podziemski scoring 22 points.

However, there were some moments during the match when Buddy Hield had chances to pass to Steph Curry but didn't. The Warriors coach Kerr decided to call Hield out in hilarious fashion by introducing him to the 37-year-old NBA superstar.

Ad

Trending

"I want you guys to meet each other. Buddy, say hello to Steph. He's the greatest shooter in the history of the world, wide open."

When Hield gave his explanation for not passing to Curry, Steve Kerr said:

"I love you, Buddy."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coco Gauff and Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert dropped a one-word reaction to the hilarious interaction.

"Tremendous."

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is worth noting that Gilbert is a fan of the Golden State Warriors and also recently highlighted the issue of traveling violations not being called in the league.

Coco Gauff and Andre Agassi's ex-coach reacts to Steve Kerr calling for more traveling violations in the NBA

Coco Gauff and Brad Gilbert - Source: Getty

Steve Kerr recently questioned why the officials weren't enforcing the traveling violations. He appreciated the work the officials were putting in, but highlighted how there were a significant number of travels in a game not being called.

Ad

"I don't understand why we are not teaching our officials to call travel in this league. They do a great job and work their tails off and communicate well, but I see five or six travels a game that aren't called," he observed.

Coco Gauff and Andre Agassi's ex-coach reacted to Kerr's statement, agreeing with the Warriors' coach.

Ad

"Warriors' Steve Kerr wants more traveling violations called - ESPN 1000% agree especially the euro step has to be traveling and no 3 steps on break away dunks layups," Brad Gilbert wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Gilbert is a big basketball fan, as can be seen from above, and also reacted to the recent 'wild' trade featuring Jimmy Butler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.