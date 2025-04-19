Coco Gauff's ex-coach stunned by Jelena Ostapenko's 6th straight win over Iga Swiatek at Stuttgart

Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert recently gave his thoughts on Jelena Ostapenko's sixth consecutive victory over Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. This was also Ostapenko's second win over Swiatek in the two matches they have played this year, with their first encounter being in the semifinals at the Qatar Open.
Ostapenko began her campaign at the WTA 500 clay court tournament by defeating Dayana Yastremska 6-3, 3-0 retd., and Emma Navarro 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the first and second rounds, respectively.
In the quarterfinals, Ostapenko defeated second seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in just two hours and seven minutes to secure her spot in the final. With this victory, the former World No.5 improved her head-to-head record to six wins and zero losses against Swiatek.
Reacting to Jelena Ostapenko's win against Iga Swiatek, Brad Gilbert took to social media to share his thoughts. He expressed that Ostapenko's win over the former World No.1 was "fascinating" and he also noted the rarity of a player of Swiatek's caliber, with multiple Grand Slam titles, having zero wins and six losses against another player
"The fascinating 🤨 thing about matchups why you lace the sneakers 👟 up, Penko came into Stuttgart with 7-9 record on the year, now beaten Iga Pop twice this year and 10 of 12 sets she has won 10 have been 6-3 or less, can’t think 🤔 ever a top 2 @WTA player having 0-6 record vs opponent with multiple slams @tennistweetscom," Gilbert posted on X (formerly Twitter).
On her way to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Iga Swiatek only managed to defeat Jana Fett in the second round.
After defeating Iga Swiatek, who will Jelena Ostapenko face at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix semifinals?
Following her win over Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Jelena Ostapenko will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals of the tournament.
Alexandrova kicked off her run at the WTA 500 clay court tournament by triumphing over Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-3 in the first round and then went on to defeat sixth seed Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. In the quarterfinals, the World No.22 overcame third seed Jessica Pegula 6-0, 6-4 to secure her spot in the semifinals.
Jelena Ostapenko and Ekaterina Alexandrova have faced each other 10 times on the WTA Tour with both players winning five matches each. Their most recently compted against each other in the final of the 2024 Linz Open in Austria, where the Latvian emerged victorious with a score of 6–2, 6–3 and claimed her eighth WTA singles title.
The winner of the semifinals match between Ostapenko and Alexandrova will advance to face top seed Aryna Sabalenka, fourth seed Coco Gauff, or fifth seed Jasmine Paolini in the final of the WTA 500 clay court tournament in Stuttgart.