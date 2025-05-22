Coco Gauff's father, Madison Keys, Belinda Bencic & others send consoling messages to Jessica Pegula after American's dog dies

Jessica Pegula made an emotional announcement on May 22, 2025, of her dog, Tucker, passing away on Tuesday while she was on tour in Europe. She competed at Strasbourg, following which she will be taking part in the French Open.
Pegula is known for being a dog lover and runs a charity named 'A Lending Paw' which helps rescue and rehabilitate dogs. The American currently also has two other dogs- Des and Maddie. In the emotional post, she wrote that she debated sharing the heartbreaking news on her social media but hoped that Tucker would be joined by his brother, Dexter, who passed away in 2023, and that they would enjoy each other's company in "doggie heaven".
Tennis stars took the opportunity to share their condolences with the American on her Instagram post and comforted her with their messages in these difficult times.
"Sorry for your loss 💔," wrote Coco Gauff's father, Corey.
"❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️," posted Madison Keys.
"💔 💔 😢 🕊️," posted Belinda Bencic.
"Im so sorry Jess ❤️🩹 😓 sending you ❤️ and hugs," wrote Ajla Tomlanovic.
"Ugh Jess so sorry 💔," wrote John Isner.
"Oh Jess. I’m so sorry. Sending you so much love ❤️🩹 🐾 🌈," wrote Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs.
"We love you Tucker! Big hugs Jess 💔 💞," posted Shelby Rogers.
Jessica Pegula has often highlighted the special relationship she shares with her pets.
Jessica Pegula's emotional relationship with her pets
Jessica Pegula often posts adorable moments of herself with her dogs and has been candid about facing difficulties managing her hectic schedules and being a dog mom. She also took her dogs, Maddie and Des to the Charleston Open, where she ended her campaign with a victory.
"I try to do the best I can as far as making sure they stay with other people they know so they don't have too much anxiety when being separated. Luckily I have a lot of family and friends around that they are familiar with," she told Sports Illustrated in February.
In an interview with Tennis.com during the Stuttgart Open, commencing her clay swing, she spoke candidly about how special her dogs make her feel.
“The love from your dogs is unreal. They aren’t going to sit there and judge you; they just listen and love back, no matter what. They help me bring me back to appreciating the small moments at home, no matter what tough moments I’m facing," she said.
As the third seed at the French Open, Jessica Pegula will face Anca Todoni in her first-round match on May 25.