Coco Gauff's father, Madison Keys, Belinda Bencic & others send consoling messages to Jessica Pegula after American's dog dies

Jessica Pegula made an emotional announcement on May 22, 2025, of her dog, Tucker, passing away on Tuesday while she was on tour in Europe. She competed at Strasbourg, following which she will be taking part in the French Open.

Ad

Pegula is known for being a dog lover and runs a charity named 'A Lending Paw' which helps rescue and rehabilitate dogs. The American currently also has two other dogs- Des and Maddie. In the emotional post, she wrote that she debated sharing the heartbreaking news on her social media but hoped that Tucker would be joined by his brother, Dexter, who passed away in 2023, and that they would enjoy each other's company in "doggie heaven".

Ad

Trending

Ad

Tennis stars took the opportunity to share their condolences with the American on her Instagram post and comforted her with their messages in these difficult times.

"Sorry for your loss 💔," wrote Coco Gauff's father, Corey.

"❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️," posted Madison Keys.

"💔 💔 😢 🕊️," posted Belinda Bencic.

"Im so sorry Jess ❤️‍🩹 😓 sending you ❤️ and hugs," wrote Ajla Tomlanovic.

"Ugh Jess so sorry 💔," wrote John Isner.

"Oh Jess. I’m so sorry. Sending you so much love ❤️‍🩹 🐾 🌈," wrote Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs.

Ad

"We love you Tucker! Big hugs Jess 💔 💞," posted Shelby Rogers.

Screenshot via @jpegula on Instagram

Jessica Pegula has often highlighted the special relationship she shares with her pets.

Ad

Jessica Pegula's emotional relationship with her pets

Jessica Pegula with Maddie at the Charleston Open - Image Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula often posts adorable moments of herself with her dogs and has been candid about facing difficulties managing her hectic schedules and being a dog mom. She also took her dogs, Maddie and Des to the Charleston Open, where she ended her campaign with a victory.

Ad

"I try to do the best I can as far as making sure they stay with other people they know so they don't have too much anxiety when being separated. Luckily I have a lot of family and friends around that they are familiar with," she told Sports Illustrated in February.

In an interview with Tennis.com during the Stuttgart Open, commencing her clay swing, she spoke candidly about how special her dogs make her feel.

Ad

“The love from your dogs is unreal. They aren’t going to sit there and judge you; they just listen and love back, no matter what. They help me bring me back to appreciating the small moments at home, no matter what tough moments I’m facing," she said.

As the third seed at the French Open, Jessica Pegula will face Anca Todoni in her first-round match on May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More