Coco Gauff's friend Jalen Sera drops impressed 4-word reaction to American's Indian Wells 3R triumph

Coco Gauff has advanced to the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells and shared a few pictures from her third-round triumph online. Her close friend, Jalen Sera, subsequently shared a laudatory message for the American.

Gauff is aiming for her second title of the 2025 season at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. She faced Greece's Maria Sakkari in the third round of the marquee tournament and defeated her in straight sets. The first set went to a tiebreaker, which the 20-year-old eventually won 7-6(1). She dominated the second set, winning 6-2 to seal her spot in the third round.

In contrast to her opening match against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima, where she committed 21 double faults, Gauff had only nine against Sakkari. Elated by her triumph, the World No. 3 shared a series of snapshots showcasing her in action during the second-round match.

"Another day in tennis paradise," she wrote.

Check out pictures shared by Gauff on Instagram:

Sera, a longtime close friend of Gauff, later shared a succinct and commendatory reaction to the 20-year-old's performance. He wrote:

"Ur really a superhero."

Jalen Sera's comment; ( Source - Instagram @cocogauff) Coco Gauff at BNP Paribas Open - Image Source: Getty

Sera and Gauff's camaraderie has been increasingly evident in recent online posts. Moreover, Gauff's positive influence shone through as Sera recently shared a photo of himself holding his friend's 'Head' racket while heading to the court. Additionally, Sera reacted warmly when the 2021 US Open champion exuded elegance in a mirror selfie at the Qatar Open.

Coco Gauff will next face Belinda Bencic after 3R triumph at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Coco Gauff at BNP Paribas Open - Day 6 - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff has advanced to the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open and will face Swiss wild card Belinda Bencic.

Bencic started her campaign with a convincing 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Germany's Tatjana Maria. The Swiss faced tough competition in the second round against America's Amanda Anisimova but eventually eliminated her 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-1. She then faced 13th seed Diana Shnaider in the third round, with the Russian considered a favorite to advance further. However, Bencic won 6-4, 6-4 to secure her place in the Round of 16.

Considering the Swiss's startling dominance over two top-20 seeded players, she could pose a tough challenge to third-seeded Gauff. However, the American took a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head after triumphing in their most recent encounter at the Australian Open this January.

