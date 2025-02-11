"Coco Gauff's gonna be another Emma Raducanu"; "Overrated and arrogant" - Fans slam American after tough loss to Marta Kostyuk at Qatar Open

Tennis fans criticized Coco Gauff following her defeat to Marta Kostyuk in her opening match of the 2025 Qatar Open. This marked Kostyuk's second victory over the American in the five matches they have played on the WTA Tour.

Gauff kicked off the season by representing the United States at the United Cup, where she helped her team secure the title for the second time by defeating Team Poland in the final.

The World No. 3 then competed in the Australian Open, where she defeated players such as Sofia Kenin, Jodie Burrage, Leylah Fernandez, and Belinda Bencic before falling to Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals.

Coco Gauff was seeded third at the Qatar Open and began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She faced Marta Kostyuk in her opening match and was defeated 2-6, 5-7. This loss was the American's first defeat to Kostyuk on hardcourts.

Trending

Tennis fans took to social media to express disappointment and their thoughts on Gauff's performance in the match. One fan suggested that she might become a one Slam wonder like Emma Raducanu, Bianca Andreescu, and Sofia Kenin.

“Gauff‘s just gonna be another Raducanu, Andreescu, Stephens and others just 1 hit wonder. Mark this," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan criticized Coco Gauff as "overrated and arrogant," stating that her loss to Marta Kostyuk served as a "tough" reality check for her.

“Tough reality feedback for overrated and arrogant Gauff," a fan wrote.

“Was def not on my bingo card!," a fan posted.

“Coco Gauff … 🤦‍♀️ what an absolute disaster of mental weakness!! Nothing, nothing to show… the serve DISASTER, forehand DISASTER, backhand DISASTER… mentally completely and absolutely NOTHING!!" a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are some other fan reactions:

“Coco ranking - Top 10 Mental toughness zero," a fan posted.

“Someone said Gauf era begins... 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤡 and SabaTek are finished 😅 😋 🙃 😎 ," a fan wrote.

“Gauff is so trash and stupid. Being a top player and can’t serve is something 🤣 🤣 🤣 ," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

After defeating Coco Gauff, Marta Kostyuk will face Magda Linette or Magdalena Frech at Qatar Open 3R

Marta Kostyuk pictured playing against Coco Gauff at the 2025 Qatar Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following her win over Coco Gauff in the second round of the 2025 Qatar Open, Marta Kostyuk will take on either Magda Linette or Magdalena Frech in the third round.

Linette kicked off her campaign at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Doha by overcoming qualifier Veronika Kudermetova 3-6, 6-0, 6-4. A victory against Frech in the second round will secure her a match against Kostyuk in the third round.

Marta Kostyuk and Magda Linette have only met once before on the WTA Tour, in the first round at the 2023 San Diego Open, with the Ukrainian emerging victorious with a score of 6-2, 7-6(5).

On the other hand, Magdalena Frech started her campaign at the Qatar Open by defeating the 13th seed, Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the first round. If she manages to win her second-round match against Linette, she will face Kostyuk in the third round.

Kostyuk and Frech have faced each other twice on the WTA Tour, with the former emerging as the winner in both encounters. Their most recent meeting was in the second qualifying round of the 2022 Cincinnati Open, where Kostyuk secured a victory with a score of 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback