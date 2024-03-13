Coco Gauff's mother Candi & brother Codey send birthday wishes to American as she turns 20

Coco Gauff's mother Candi and her brother Codey showered the American with birthday wishes as she turned 20 on March 13, 2024.

Gauff is currently competing at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where she has advanced to the quarterfinals after scoring wins over Clara Burel, Lucia Bronzetti and Elise Mertens.

The American, who won her first Grand Slam at the US Open last year, is now aiming for her second title of the season, having won the ASB Classic earlier in January.

Although her performance has been a mixed bag since the Australian Open this year, Gauff is eager to make progress as she prepares to compete against either Daria Kasatkina or Yue Yuan in the last eight of the WTA 1000 event on March 15.

The 6-0, 6-2 victory against Mertens at Indian Wells was Coco Gauff's first win as a 20-year-old. In the meantime, her mother Candi and younger brother Codey extended warm birthday wishes to her on their Instagram Stories.

"Happy BDay @cocogauff," Candi wrote.

"HBD TO MY DAY 1 @cocogauff big 20," Codey chipped in.

Candi and Codey Gauff via Instagram Stories

Coco Gauff on turning 20: "I haven't really put too much thought in it"

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

After her win over Lucia Bronzetti in the third round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Coco Gauff spoke to the media where she was questioned about her feelings regarding leaving her teenage years behind.

The American mentioned she hadn't thought much about it because turning 20 isn't a big deal in her country; it's just normal business. She also joked that turning 21 is the milestone that's celebrated more.

"Yeah. I mean, I haven't really thought about it tennis-wise or off the court, honestly. Yeah, it's not like a huge milestone, you said, in the U.S., just turning another age," Gauff said.

"Yeah, no, a lot of people don't really think about it being not a teenager anymore. I think 21 is more the bigger age for more Americans. Yeah, I haven't really put too much thought in it," she added.

In addition to singles, Gauff teamed up with compatriot Jessica Pegula to play doubles at Indian Wells this year.

The duo emerged victorious against Sofia Kenin/Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Caroline Dolehide/Desirae Krawczyk in the first two rounds. However, their run was cut short by Ena Shibahara/Asia Muhammad in the next round with a score of 2-6, 4-6.