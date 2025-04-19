Coco Gauff's mother Candi drops 3-word reaction to her daughter's stylish Stuttgart outfit

After storming into the quarterfinals of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Coco Gauff turned heads not just with her dominant performance but also with her playful post-match caption that celebrated both her athleticism and her flair for fashion. Subsequently, her mother Candi left a sweet reply on the post.

The moment unfolded after Gauff breezed past Germany’s Ella Seidel 6-1, 6-1 in the Round of 16 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Now in her fourth appearance at the WTA 500 event, the American had received a bye into the second round, where she barely gave her opponent a chance. After her overwhelming display on court, Gauff used her Instagram to show another side of herself — one that embraced a light-hearted mix of muscle and femininity.

"Just a girl playing in her baby doll socks, pleated skirt, and muscles strong enough to squat your body weight," Gauff captioned a carousel of post-match pictures, giving fans a glimpse of her personality behind the power game.

Her mother, Candi chimed in with a comment:

""Baby doll" socks!💗""

Screengrab of Coco Gauff’s mother Candi's comment on her daughter's Instagram post/@cocogauff

This sweet exchange comes as Gauff gears up for a quarterfinal showdown against Italy’s Jasmine Paolini on April 19. It marks their third clash on the WTA Tour, with Gauff leading their head-to-head 2-0. Their most recent encounter was in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Cincinnati Open, where Gauff dispatched Paolini 6-3, 6-2 before going on to win the title. A win in Stuttgart would push her into a semifinal match against either top seed Aryna Sabalenka or Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

Coco Gauff discussed spending too much time with her mother Candi

In Picture: Candi Gauff and Coco Gauff during the 2024 China Open (Source: Getty)

During the 2024 Wuhan Open, Coco Gauff spoke about her close bond with her family, calling it something special. She mentioned having her first-ever argument with her mom, Candi, but noted that she usually handles frustration in other ways.

"Yeah, I mean, both my parents are constant support all the time," Coco Gauff said. "My mom, it's just a motherly thing. There's nothing like a mother daughter relationship. Especially in swings like Asia where it maybe is more isolated than usual, we just play Uno lot."

"We actually didn't argue. Yesterday I think was the first time we argued a little bit because we spend too much time with each other. It wasn't an argument, but we just get annoyed," she added.

Coco Gauff also praised Candi for being a constant source of support, helping with everything, from emotional encouragement to packing for big events.

