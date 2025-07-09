Coco Gauff’s mother Candi lovingly shows support for son Codey as he achieves impressive result in baseball

After Coco Gauff's disappointing first-round Wimbledon exit, the Gauff household has finally something to cheer about as her brother Codey is making waves in the baseball world. On Tuesday, July 8, Candi reposted a story, showcasing Codey's feat at the 2025 Perfect Game National Showcase.

Codey posted an impressive 1.84-second pop time, tying for the best catcher pop time in the Southeastern Conference. He was joined by Christopher Brown from Brentwood, Tennessee.

Candi attached two heart emojis to her Instagram story to showcase her love.

Candi's Instagram story

In baseball, the pop time measures how fast a catcher can receive the ball from a pitch and deliver it to second base. At 1.84 seconds, Codey is matching the top performers in his age group.

Candi has previously celebrated Codey’s big moments, like when he crushed home runs in the 17U Ultimate Baseball Championship. Even Coco has thrown in supportive reactions for her brother's baseball feats. Codey has already committed to the University of Missouri for 2026.

Coco Gauff and Candi give tribute to Corey on Father's Day

Codey Gauff is not the only man in the Gauff family who gets to enjoy love from the ladies. On Father's Day, Candi and Coco Gauff shared an emotional tribute honoring the devotion of Corey towards the family.

Candi shared an emotional Instagram post, writing:

“Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband Corey. I love you!!! Shout out to my dad Eddie Odom, Jr. and my brother, Eddie Odom. Thank you for being the men that you are to me and my kids! Happy Father’s Day!”

Coco Gauff followed suit, posting:

“Happy father’s day dad, I love you.”

Coco's Instagram story

Coco Gauff had a good year on the tennis front until her first-round exit at Wimbledon. She started the season strong with the United Cup win in Australia, going undefeated and even defeating Iga Swiatek in the final.

In the Australian Open, she reached the quarterfinals before losing in straight sets to Paula Badosa. She made the semifinals in Indian Wells, falling to Belinda Bencic. She exited in the fourth round at Miami, before facing an upset against Magda Linette.

However, the claycourt turned out to be her strong suit. She reached the final of the Madrid Open, where Aryna Sabalenka took her down. In the Italian Open, she again reached the final before losing to Jasmine Paolini (4-6, 2-6).

Finally, she won the final at Roland Garros, defeating Sabalenka in a three-set thriller (6–7, 6–2, 6–4). In the process, she became the first American woman to win Roland Garros since Serena Williams in 2015.

