Coco Gauff sends touching message to father Corey on Father's Day; mother Candi & brother Codey join in

Coco Gauff and her mother, Candi, shared heartfelt Father's Day messages to the men of their family, including Coco's dad, Corey, on Sunday, June 15. The Gauff family is extremely close, and both Candi and Coco regularly share social media posts in which they are pictured all together.

This year, the Gauff family has had much to celebrate after Coco's stunning French Open victory. The 21-year-old won her second Major title by overcoming World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final at Roland Garros. The American is now in Berlin, preparing for the grass court season.

Candi Gauff started the celebrations by posting an endearing message on her Instagram stories to her husband Corey, and Coco's grandfather, and uncle. Candi wrote:

"Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband Corey. I love you!!! Shout out to my dad Eddie Odom, Jr. and my brother, Eddie Odom. Thank you for being the men that you are to me and my kids! Happy Father’s Day!"

Meanwhile, Coco posted a message to her dad on Instagram stories. The now two-time Grand Slam champion wrote:

"Happy father's day dad, I love you."

Coco Gauff IG Story | Source: Coco Gauff Instagram/@cocogauff

Codey Gauff also shared an Instagram story wishing a Happy Father's Day to his dad, writing:

"Happy Father's Day to the 🐐, the man with the plan always putting family first. The best dad I could ask for."

Until last year, Corey Gauff was closely involved with his daughter's career and looked after her coaching. Gauff was coached by Brad Gilbert for just over a year before moving on to her current coach, Matt Daly.

Coco Gauff, father Corey, and mother Candi enjoy a close bond - they are her biggest fans

2025 French Open - Day Fourteen - Source: Getty

Both of Coco Gauff's parents were athletes in their own right. Corey Gauff played basketball at Georgia State University, while her mother, Candi, was on the track and field team at Florida State. The couple recognized their daughter's tennis talent when she was in second grade, and moved the family from Atlanta to Delray Beach to take advantage of the coaching facilities.

After her 2023 US Open victory, Gauff paid tribute to her parents. During a post-match interview, as reported by People.com, she said:

"Thank you, first, to my parents. Today was the first time I've ever seen my dad cry. Thank you guys, you believed in me from the beginning. My dad took me to this tournament. I watched Venus and Serena compete, so it's really incredible to be on this stage."

With the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen firmly in her trophy cabinet, Gauff is scheduled to play at the Berlin Grass Court championships on Wednesday (June 18). The confidence she will have gained from Paris may well see her improve on the three fourth-round appearances she's managed at Wimbledon since 2019.

