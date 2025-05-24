Coco Gauff's mother Candi pays condolences on the death of Today co-host Sheinelle Jones' husband Uche Ojeh

Coco Gauff’s mother, Candi, expressed her condolences and support to Sheinelle Jones, the co-host of NBC’s Today Show, on the loss of the latter's husband, Uche Ojeh. He passed away due to an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma at the age of 45.

The couple had been married for 18 years and shared three children. They met in college and dated for eight years before marrying in 2007. This devastating news shook people and sparked an outpouring of love and support across the media.

Candi Gauff posted an Instagram story featuring a video originally posted by Oprahdaily. The video is a tribute to Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh, celebrating the love between them.

“🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤,” Candi captioned the story.

Currently, Coco Gauff and her mother are in Paris for the French Open, which begins on Sunday, May 25.

Coco Gauff and her mother Candi roaming around the streets of Paris ahead of the French Open

Coco Gauff attending press conference ahead of the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff has had a fantastic clay-court season thus far but has not yet claimed a title, finishing in the quarterfinals at the Stuttgart Open and making final appearances at both the Madrid and Italian Open. As the season moves to Paris, Gauff is poised to take on the Grand Slam challenge and is determined to cross the finish line this time.

Before the major tournament began, she decided to take some time off the court and explore the city with her mother. She posted photos showcasing the ancient aesthetics of the city on her Instagram feed. She donned a white top and colourful cardigan paired with denim jeans, styled with black sunglasses and minimal jewellery.

“glad to meet u😆,” Coco Gauff captioned the post.

The 2022 finalist faces 23-year-old Australian Olivia Gadecki in the first round of the French Open. The Australian is currently ranked 93rd in the world and is making her debut at the Roland Garros main draw this year.

Last year, Gauff reached the semifinal stage in Paris. With her improved serve and forehand, the second seed is among the contenders for the title, alongside Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.

