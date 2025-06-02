Coco Gauff's mother Candi sends her support to son Codey as he hones his baseball skills with San Diego Padres

Coco Gauff's mother, Candi Gauff, has sent a motivational message to her son, Codey, as he takes his next step as an athlete. The teenager is pursuing a career in American baseball.

While Coco is in action at the 2025 French Open, her brother Codey is working towards finessing his skills in baseball. The American tennis star is through to the quarterfinals in Paris by defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets.

Candi shared a snippet of Codey's training session with the San Diego Padres. The youngster was spotted practicing with a group of aspiring baseballers.

"Keep grinding," Coco Gauff's mother said while sharing the video.

Coco Gauff's mother shares an update via Instagram - Image source: Instagram/@candigauff

Codey Gauff has committed to playing for the Missouri Tigers. He is a right-handed switch-hitter and is often spotted practicing his throws.

The 17-year-old shared an update via social media after joining the University of Missouri’s NCAA Division 1 baseball team. He thanked God and his family for helping him throughout his journey.

"I am super excited to announce that I will be committing to Mizzou University. First I want to thank God without him none of this would be possible, I would also like to thank my family, coaches and close friends that have pushed me along the way. I want to thank the mizzou coaching staff for believing in me," Codey Gauff said.

Apart from baseball, Codey also likes to keep up with the latest in the tennis world. He often tracks Coco Gauff's results on tour and motivates her regularly.

Coco Gauff shares her bond with younger brothers Codey and Cameron

Gauff at the 2025 United Cup - Perth: Previews - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff, one of the top players on the women's tour, is often seen enjoying fun time with her family. Last year, during the French Open, she shared about her connection with her younger brothers, Codey Gauff and Cameron Gauff.

Coco candidly discussed how Codey once ignored her call while competing at an event.

"Cody who's 16 years old, and he doesn't answer the phone ever. I haven't spoken to him on the phone probably in like two or three weeks because he just he's doing his thing or he'll text me after a match and he'll literally say 'Good win jit,'" Gauff said.

"Jit is like a slang in Florida, I don't even know what it means, how to explain it. That's literally the last like four or five texts from him," she added.

The American also spoke about her youngest brother, Cameron, and said that he was obsessed with playing Fortnite while speaking to her on the call.

