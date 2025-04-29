Coco Gauff's mother Candi stunned by American's James Bond-esque success at Madrid Open with Robin Montgomery

Coco Gauff is making the most of her campaign at the ongoing Madrid Open, showing off her skills not just in singles but also in doubles, having reached the quarterfinals in both disciplines. Adding to her motivation, her mother, Candi, has now sent her a message of encouragement.

Gauff is pushing hard to win her first title of the 2025 season in Madrid, having already beaten players like Dayana Yastremska, Ann Li, and Belinda Bencic to reach the last eight in singles. In doubles, she teamed up with fellow American Robin Montgomery, and the duo has been unstoppable so far.

Their first test at the WTA 1000 tournament came when they faced compatriots Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk. After overcoming that challenge, they went on to beat Australia's Ellen Perez and Storm Hunter. Now, they’re set to meet Victoria Azarenka and Ashlyn Krueger in the quarterfinals on April 29.

Candi Gauff is amazed by the young duo’s success, especially considering her daughter only turned 21 last month, and Montgomery hasn’t even hit that milestone yet. She shared her excitement on Instagram Stories, writing in the caption:

"@cocogauff and Robin 004, as in double 04 James Bond, shout out to those born in 2004.”

Coco Gauff is also clearly enjoying her partnership with Robin Montgomery. After their win over Dolehide and Krawczyk, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts, saying it was fun playing alongside the 20-year-old.

“Fun playing with my girl @robinm0nty."

