Coco Gauff's name being dragged amid Mirra Andreeva's hot streak prompts tennis insider to issue firm response

Tennis insider Jon Wertheim came to the defense of Coco Gauff when the American's name was dragged amid Mirra Andreeva's hot streak. The 17-year-old Russian is already a WTA 1000 champion and a Grand Slam semifinalist.

Andreeva is enjoying an exceptional run of form. She won her first WTA 1000 title in Dubai in February and is set to compete in the final at Indian Wells on Sunday, March 16. The teenager's other achievements include a Grand Slam semifinal appearance at the French Open last year and a silver medal in women's doubles at the Paris Olympics.

In light of her hot streak, a fan on X compared her potential to Gauff's promise from her teenage days. They wrote:

"Mirra Andreeva is what we were told Coco Gauff was going to be"

Tennis insider Wertheim came to the American's defense, listing her achievements. He asserted that there was no need to compare. Instead, he called to celebrate both athletes.

"A Major winner as a teenager? A thoroughly self-possessed human being ? A voice of wisdom before turning 21? Wait that’s Gauff…. heard a version of this comp the other day. How about we celebrate two ascending players and make this an “and” not an “or” ?" Wertheim wrote in response.

Gauff won her first WTA title at 15 and has gone on to bag a total of 25 titles, including singles and doubles. She became a teenage Grand Slam champion, winning the 2023 US Open title. The 21-year-old also has two WTA 1000 titles and a WTA Finals.

"Mirra Andreeva's going to have a great future ahead of her" - When Coco Gauff praised the Russian teenager at the 2024 Australian Open

Mirra Andreeva and Coco Gauff at the US Open 2023 - Source: Getty

During a press conference at the Australian Open last year, Coco Gauff praised teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva. Before that, the pair had faced off twice in the French Open and the US Open in 2023, and the American had won both those matches.

“I played her twice, both in Grand Slams. The first time was on clay & that was a tough three-setter. The 2nd time was at the US Open this past year. I think she's an incredible player. I think she's going to have a great future ahead of her," Coco Gauff said.

"I don't know her personally that well. I practiced with her once. But from from what I've gotten, she's a really nice & really sweet girl," she added.

Gauff is set to participate in the Miami Open after being ousted in the fourth round at Indian Wells. Meanwhile, Andreeva will face Aryna Sabalenka in the final at Indian Wells.

