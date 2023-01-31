Coco Gauff's new special edition signature shoes "Coco Classics" to be launched on February 1

World No. 6 Coco Gauff's new special edition signature sneaker, "Coco Classics," created in collaboration with New Balance, will be released on February 1st.

Gauff signed her first contract with New Balance at the age of 14. She then signed a long-term extension with the Boston-based brand in October 2022 at the age of 18.

The brand has since collaborated with the star again and will release a special edition pair of Gauff's signature Coco CG1 performance tennis sneakers called "Coco Classics" on February 1st. New Balance recently launched the Neon Dragonfly Colorway of the same sneaker at the 2023 Australian Open.

New Balance announced the news on Instagram, posting a picture of Gauff wearing an elegant pleated blue midi dress and her soon-to-be-launched white kicks, writing that the sneaker is the "first of its kind."

"A timeless original. The Coco CG1 "Coco Classics” launching February 1st. The first of its kind," they wrote.

Coco Gauff posted the picture on Instagram with a cheeky caption.

"Sneakers & dresses >>>," she wrote.

"The team feels like family" - Coco Gauff on extending her contract with New Balance

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 7.

Coco Gauff explained in a press conference why she chose to extend her contract with New Balance, saying she admires the brand's "forward-thinking approach" and how they match her love of tennis with their "passion for quality and creativity."

"I couldn't ask for a more committed team that is forward-thinking in their approach and match my love for the game with their passion for quality and creativity," Gauff said.

She added that the decision was easy because New Balance has supported her throughout her junior career, and the team has become like a "family" to her.

"New Balance has supported me since my junior tennis years and has been by my side for the biggest moments of my career. The team feels like family, so it was an easy decision to extend with a team that has embraced me as a person and genuinely works to help bring out my best," she said.

The teenager's most recent performance came at the 2023 Australian Open, where she advanced to the fourth round by defeating Katerina Siniakova, Emma Raducanu, and Bernarda Pera. However, former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko ended her run, depriving her of her first Grand Slam singles title.

The American continued her tournament in doubles, teaming up with compatriot Jessica Pegula. The duo made it to the semifinals but were defeated by the Japanese pair of Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama.

Poll : 0 votes