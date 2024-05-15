Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and details | Italian Open 2024, SF

World No. 3 Coco Gauff will square off against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the 2024 Italian Open on Friday (May 17). It will be the 11th meeting between the two, with the Pole leading 9-1 in the head-to-head.

Gauff has made a solid start to the season this year by chalking up 25 wins from 32 matches, including a title-winning run at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The American entered Rome on the back of a fourth-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign with a convincing win over Magdalena Frech in the second round, 6-3, 6-3. Gauff then overpowered the likes of Jacqueline Cristian, Paula Badosa and Qinwen Zheng en route to her second semifinals in the Italian Open. The 20-year-old defeated Qinwen in one hour and 48 minutes in the quarterfinals, 7-6(4), 6-1.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Gauff is currently competing at the 2024 Italian Open. The tournament is a part of the WTA 1000 series on the women's circuit. It is held at the Foro Italico Sports Complex in Rome, Italy.

Players such as Martina Hingis, Kim Clijsters,Steffi Graf and Venus Williams have won theevent in the past. The total prize money at the Italian Open is $5,509,771

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Swiatek at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024

Coco Gauff will take on Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the 2024 Italian Open on Friday (May 17).

Swiatek has been one of the standout performers on the women's tour this year. She has amassed 36 wins from 40 matches, including title-winning runs in Qatar, Indian Wells and Madrid. She also reached the semifinals in Stuttgart, where she lost to Elena Rybakina in three-sets.

The Pole has been exceptional at the Italian Open so far. She started her campaign with a brilliant win against Bernarda Pera and then cruised past the likes of Angelique Kerber and Madison Keys en route to the last four. Swiatek defeated the 18th seed Keys 6-1, 6-3 in one hour and 16 minutes.

Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek match schedule

To be updated.

Date: May 17, 2024

Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek match streaming details

The women's matches in the Italian Open 2024 will be telecast on the following channels:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

TVE - Spain

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.