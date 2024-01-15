Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Australian Open 2024, R2

Coco Gauff's quest for a maiden Australian Open title will continue against Caroline Dolehide in the second round on Wednesday.

Gauff started her journey in Melbourne against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. The teenager was all over the place in the first set but found her footing towards the end to clinch it.

The second set was one-way traffic after that as Gauff ran away with the match to register a 6-3, 6-0 win. It was also her sixth consecutive victory of the season. Her unbeaten run started at the ASB Classic Auckland, where she successfully defended her title.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Gauff is currently participating in the season's first Major, the Australian Open. Her best result here has been a fourth-round appearance in 2020 upon her debut, and she repeated the feat once again last year.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Caroline Dolehide at the 2024 Australian Open.

Gauff's second-round opponent is World No. 42 Caroline Dolehide. The latter dispatched qualifier Leolia Jeanjean in the first round. It was the American's first career win at the Australian Open, as well as just her second at the Major level.

Dolehide's previous Grand Slam win came at the 2018 French Open, so it has been quite a long wait for her. She and Gauff have faced off once in the past, with the teenager walking away as the victor in the first round of the 2020 Top Seed Open in straight sets.

Additionally, Gauff has also bested Dolehide thrice in doubles. She did so once at the ITF level in 2019, then at the 2021 Australian Open, and lastly at the 2023 Eastbourne International.

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Dolehide match schedule

The second-round contest between Gauff and Dolehide is set for Wednesday, January 17. The exact time will be known once the order of play for the day is revealed.

Date: January 17, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Dolehide streaming details

Viewers can watch the all-American clash between Gauff and Dolehide live on the following channels and sites:

