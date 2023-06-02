Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | French Open 2023, 3R

World No. 6 Coco Gauff will take on Mirra Andreeva in an all-teenage third-round showdown at the 2023 French Open on Saturday.

Gauff's commenced her challenge for a maiden Grand Slam title against Rebeka Masarova. She was off to a shaky start, but staged a comeback to defeat her opponent in three sets.

Gauff faced Julia Grabher in the second round, who had just reached the final of the Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco last week. The American scored a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 victory to reach the third round in Paris for another year.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

The American is currently competing in the season's only Major on clay, the French Open. She has enjoyed considerable success in Paris right from the start. She won the girls' singles title here back in 2018 and then reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal as a pro in 2021.

Gauff reached the finals of both singles and doubles last year, but failed to win either of her matches. She lost the singles final to Iga Swiatek in straight sets. Alongside Jessica Pegula, the duo were defeated by the French pairing of Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia in the doubles final.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Mirra Andreeva at the 2023 French Open.

16-year old qualifier Mirra Andreeva will be Gauff's third round opponent. The Russian youngster defeated Polina Kudermetov, Emiliana Arango and Camila Osorio to secure her place in the main draw.

Andreeva then knocked out Alison Riske-Amritraj and Diane Parry to reach the third round. This has been a memorable debut for her so far and she's yet to drop a set here.

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva match schedule

The third-round match between Gauff and Andreeva at the French Open will take place on Saturday, June 3.

Match timing: TBA

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers have multiple options to choose from, with NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Bally Sports and Tennis Channel broadcasting the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Poll : 0 votes