French Open 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The 2023 French Open is set to commence from May 28. The best players in the world will duke it out on the red dirt over the next fortnight to be crowned as Grand Slam champions.

Rafael Nadal, the most successful player in the history of the tournament, recently announced his withdrawal. The Spaniard's never-ending injury woes have forced him to skip the event for the first time since making his debut here in 2005.

Despite Nadal's absence, there are several other intriguing storylines in play. Novak Djokovic is gunning for a record 23rd Major title, but his list of challengers keeps on growing.

Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, and Jannik Sinner are the three main next gen players who could give Djokovic a run for his money. Daniil Medvedev's remarkably solid clay season, which culminated in a title at the Italian Open, has turned him into a favorite for the title as well.

On the women's side, Iga Swiatek is eyeing a third title in Paris. Since her title-winning run at the 2020 French Open, she has established herself as a force to be reckoned with. However, the rise of Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Ryabkina this season has dented the Pole's dominance by a fair bit.

Last year's finalists Casper Ruud and Coco Gauff might find it tough to make it to the championship round this time around. While the Norwegian has had some good results mixed in with questionable performances, the American's results have been underwhelming.

With only so many chances to shine at a Major, players always put their best foot forward when it comes to the biggest tournaments in tennis. Fans are in for a treat as two weeks' worth of non-stop action is about to begin. So without any further ado, here's all the relevant broadcast information about the 2023 French Open.

French Open 2023: Channels and livestream details

Daniil Medvedev has emerged as one of the title favorites for the French Open.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the French Open live on their respective channels and sites:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video

Europe (All territories) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

United Kingdom - Eurosport, discovery+

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

Brazil - SporTV, ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS

China - CMG, Shinai Sports

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTVCab

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony TEN

Australia - Nine Network

New Zealand - Sky Sport

South Korea - tvN Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

