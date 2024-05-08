Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2024, R2

Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff begins her 2024 Italian Open campaign against Magdalena Frech in the second round on Thursday, May 9. As one of the seeded players, she received a first-round bye.

After a fruitful hardcourt season, Gauff began her clay swing in Stuttgart at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. She sneaked past Sachia Vickery in three sets to reach the quarterfinals. However, she couldn't stage another escape act, as she was shown the door by Marta Kostyuk.

Gauff tasted more success at the Madrid Open, where she made the fourth round in singles and the quarterfinals in doubles. With this being her final tournament before the French Open, she will be keen to put her best foot forward.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Gauff is participating in the Italian Open, the season's sixth WTA 1000 event. She beat Ons Jabeur on her debut in 2020 but lost to Garbine Muguruza in the second round.

Gauff reached the semifinals in Rome the next year, her best result at the venue. She hasn't gone past the third round in the last couple of years.

Gauff reached the doubles final at last year's Italian Open with Jessica Pegula, but the duo lost to Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens in straight sets. She has teamed up with Erin Routliffe for this year's edition.

Who is Coco Gauff's opponent?

Magdalena Frech at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers.

Gauff's second-round foe is World No. 55 Magdalena Frech, who beat Ashlyn Krueger 7-6 (2), 6-3 in her opener. After back-to-back first-round losses in Charleston and Madrid, this was a welcome change for her.

The two have faced off just once before, in the fourth round of this year's Australian Open. Gauff cruised to a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win and went on to reach the semifinals.

Coco Gauff vs Madgalena Frech match schedule

The two will contest their match on Thursday, May 9, and will play the third match of the day on Grand Stand Arena.

Date: May 9, 2024.

Time: Approx 3:00 p.m. local time, 2:00 p.m. BST, 9:00 a.m. ET, and 6:30 p.m. IST.

Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech streaming details

Viewers can watch Gauff's second-round match live on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN3, TSN+

Australia - beIN Sports

India - Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.