Italian Open 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The ATP and WTA tours will next head to Rome for the Italian Open after the Madrid Open finishes.
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will feature at the event after missing out on the action in Madrid. Djokovic last contested at the Monte-Carlo Masters, losing to Casper Ruud in the semifinals. He has played four tournaments this year and title-less so far.
He will be joined by his arch-rival Rafael Nadal who missed last year's edition. The Spaniard returned to action in Barcelona after missing out on most of the action this year due to a micro tear on his surgically repaired hip. He played in the Madrid Open as well, bowing out in the fourth round.
Daniil Medvedev won the Masters 1000 event last year, which was his first title on clay. The Russian retired from his Madrid Open quarterfinal due to injury and it will be interesting to see whether he defends his title in Rome or not.
The trio will be joined by the likes of Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, and other top stars from the men's circuit.
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the notable absentees on the men's side.
The women's side is set to be headlined by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The Pole has been on a tear this season, having already collected three titles, most recently at the Madrid Open where she upstaged defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in a grueling three-setter.
She will be joined by World No. 2 and defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.
Elene Rybakina will also be back to defend her crown at the Italian Open. She has already impressed on the clay this season, winning the prize in Stuttgart and reaching the last four in Madrid.
Coco Gauff, Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur, Naomi Osaka, Maria Sakkari, and Danielle Collins are the other big names in the mix and will look to make a serious push for the title at the Italian Open.
With exciting line-ups set on both sides of the draw, fans can be sure to witness yet another enthralling 10 days of tennis in the Italian capital.
On that note, here's how fans can keep up with all the action at the 2024 Italian Open:
ATP channel and live streaming details for the 2024 Italian Open
Here's the list of channels and websites that will broadcast the men's action from the 2024 Italian Open:
United States - Tennis Channel
UK, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Gibraltar, Isle of Man - Sky UK
Canada - TSN
Australia - beIN Sports Australia
India - Sony Network
France - Eurosport
Germany, Austria, Switzerlan, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein - Sky Deutschland
Poland - Polsat
Portugal - Sport TV Portugal
Belgium - Telenet (Play Sports)
Belgium and Luxembourg - BeTV
Bulgaria - A1 Max Sport
Denmark - TV2 Denmark
Cyprus - CYTA
Greece - OTE
Malta - GO Sports TSN
Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
Czech Republic and Slovakia - Digisport
Italy - Sky Italia
Norway - TV2 Norway
Romania - RCS & RDS (Digisport)
Spain - Telefonica / Movistar
Sweden - FinlandTV4 AB
Turkey - S Sport Turkey
Hungary - Network 4
Israel - Charlton Israel
China - CCTV
Japan - Gaora Sports Channel & WOWOW
South Korea - Eclat
Hong Kong - PCCW
Africa - Supersport Africa
New Zealand - Tennis TV
Asia - 1Sony / MSM
Africa - beIN SPORTS Middle East
Latin America - ESPN International Latam
Eastern Europe - Setanta Stans
WTA channel and live streaming details for the 2024 Italian Open
Here's the list of channels and websites that will broadcast the women's action from the 2024 Italian Open:
United States - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN & DAZN
Australia - beIN Sports
India - Tennis Channel
France - beIN Sports France
Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, South Tyrol - Sky Sports
Spain - DAZN, TVE, TV3, & Tennis Channel
Czech Republic and Slovakia - AMC Networks
Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovakia - CANAL+
Romania - Digisport
Portugal - Eleven Sports
Hungary - Match 4 & Network 4
Greece and Cyprus - NOVASPORTS
Belgium - Telenet / Play Sports
Denmark - TV2 Denmark
Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan - SETANTA SPORTS
Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia - SPORTKLUB
Turkey - beIn Digiturk
Israel - CHARLTON
China - YOUKU
Japan - DAZN
South Korea - CJ ENM
Hong Kong - NOW TV
Indonesia - REDDENTES
Chinese Taipei - Sportcast
Singapore - STARHUB
Phillippines - TAPDMV
Thailand - True Visions
New Zealand - TVNZ
