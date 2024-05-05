Italian Open 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The ATP and WTA tours will next head to Rome for the Italian Open after the Madrid Open finishes.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will feature at the event after missing out on the action in Madrid. Djokovic last contested at the Monte-Carlo Masters, losing to Casper Ruud in the semifinals. He has played four tournaments this year and title-less so far.

He will be joined by his arch-rival Rafael Nadal who missed last year's edition. The Spaniard returned to action in Barcelona after missing out on most of the action this year due to a micro tear on his surgically repaired hip. He played in the Madrid Open as well, bowing out in the fourth round.

Daniil Medvedev won the Masters 1000 event last year, which was his first title on clay. The Russian retired from his Madrid Open quarterfinal due to injury and it will be interesting to see whether he defends his title in Rome or not.

The trio will be joined by the likes of Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, and other top stars from the men's circuit.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the notable absentees on the men's side.

The women's side is set to be headlined by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The Pole has been on a tear this season, having already collected three titles, most recently at the Madrid Open where she upstaged defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in a grueling three-setter.

She will be joined by World No. 2 and defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Elene Rybakina will also be back to defend her crown at the Italian Open. She has already impressed on the clay this season, winning the prize in Stuttgart and reaching the last four in Madrid.

Coco Gauff, Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur, Naomi Osaka, Maria Sakkari, and Danielle Collins are the other big names in the mix and will look to make a serious push for the title at the Italian Open.

With exciting line-ups set on both sides of the draw, fans can be sure to witness yet another enthralling 10 days of tennis in the Italian capital.

On that note, here's how fans can keep up with all the action at the 2024 Italian Open:

ATP channel and live streaming details for the 2024 Italian Open

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Here's the list of channels and websites that will broadcast the men's action from the 2024 Italian Open:

United States - Tennis Channel

UK, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Gibraltar, Isle of Man - Sky UK

Canada - TSN

Australia - beIN Sports Australia

India - Sony Network

France - Eurosport

Germany, Austria, Switzerlan, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein - Sky Deutschland

Poland - Polsat

Portugal - Sport TV Portugal

Belgium - Telenet (Play Sports)

Belgium and Luxembourg - BeTV

Bulgaria - A1 Max Sport

Denmark - TV2 Denmark

Cyprus - CYTA

Greece - OTE

Malta - GO Sports TSN

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Czech Republic and Slovakia - Digisport

Italy - Sky Italia

Norway - TV2 Norway

Romania - RCS & RDS (Digisport)

Spain - Telefonica / Movistar

Sweden - FinlandTV4 AB

Turkey - S Sport Turkey

Hungary - Network 4

Israel - Charlton Israel

China - CCTV

Japan - Gaora Sports Channel & WOWOW

South Korea - Eclat

Hong Kong - PCCW

Africa - Supersport Africa

New Zealand - Tennis TV

Asia - 1Sony / MSM

Africa - beIN SPORTS Middle East

Latin America - ESPN International Latam

Eastern Europe - Setanta Stans

WTA channel and live streaming details for the 2024 Italian Open

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Here's the list of channels and websites that will broadcast the women's action from the 2024 Italian Open:

United States - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN & DAZN

Australia - beIN Sports

India - Tennis Channel

France - beIN Sports France

Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, South Tyrol - Sky Sports

Spain - DAZN, TVE, TV3, & Tennis Channel

Czech Republic and Slovakia - AMC Networks

Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovakia - CANAL+

Romania - Digisport

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Hungary - Match 4 & Network 4

Greece and Cyprus - NOVASPORTS

Belgium - Telenet / Play Sports

Denmark - TV2 Denmark

Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan - SETANTA SPORTS

Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia - SPORTKLUB

Turkey - beIn Digiturk

Israel - CHARLTON

China - YOUKU

Japan - DAZN

South Korea - CJ ENM

Hong Kong - NOW TV

Indonesia - REDDENTES

Chinese Taipei - Sportcast

Singapore - STARHUB

Phillippines - TAPDMV

Thailand - True Visions

New Zealand - TVNZ

