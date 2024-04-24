Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2024

World No. 3 Coco Gauff begins her Madrid Open campaign against Arantxa Rus in the second round.

Gauff has compiled a 19-6 record this year. She performed well during the hardcourt phase of the season, winning the title in Auckland and reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and Indian Wells.

Gauff's clay swing got underway in Stuttgart at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. After a first-round bye, she sneaked past Sachia Vickery in three sets to reach the quarterfinals, where she was shown the door by Marta Kostyuk in three sets.

Gauff has a chance to become the new World No. 2 if she outperforms Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid. With her sights set on attaining a new career milestone, the young American will be keen to perform well in the Spanish capital.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Gauff is participating in the Madrid Open, which is the season's fifth WTA 1000 tournament. Her record at the venue in singles isn't particularly impressive, as she's yet to make it past the third round.

However, Gauff has performed well in doubles. She reached the quarterfinals in 2022, and along with Jessica Pegula, made the final last year, losing to Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Arantxa Rus at the 2024 Australian Open

Gauff's second-round adversary is World No. 47 Arantxa Rus, who beat Brendra Fruhvirtova 7-5, 6-3 in her opener. She reached the quarterfinals of the Open Capfinances in Rouen last week to begin her clay season on a positive note.

This will be the first career meeting between Gauff and Rus, who has a 1-2 record in Madrid. She recorded her only win last year, beating Amanda Anisimova in the first round.

Coco Gauff vs Arantxa Rus match schedule

The two will contest their match on Thursday, April 25, and will play the third match of the day on Manolo Santana Stadium.

Date: April 25, 2024.

Time: Approx. 2:30 p.m. local time, 8:30 a.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. BST, and 6:00 p.m. IST.

Coco Gauff vs Arantxa Rus streaming details

Viewers can watch Gauff and Rus square up on the following channels and sites:

Tennis Channel and TC Plus - USA

Sky Sports - UK

beIN Sports - Australia

TSN and TVA - Canada

Telefonica/Movistar and TVE - Spain

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.